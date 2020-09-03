Zee Café's very own exclusive film club with movies every afternoon - Take a look

New Delhi: Afternoons are no longer officially dull with Zee Café's free pass to the Café Film Club. Come be a part of growing fanbase where anyone and everyone is welcome especially those who never play by the rules.

The fun is when the film begins weekdays starting 12 PM onwards where we showcase a range of movies that is surely going to brighten up your day with a fabulous assortment of titles from giggles and laugh gags to something extraordinarily romantic. You can expect anything from an action ridden guns blazing heroic film to a soulfully moving dance feature, this film club captures all these glorious moments airing weekdays only on Zee Café.

Here is what we have in store lined up for you to carefully plan your week with some of the very best titles as part of our property.

Starting September off with a bang, this Tuesday, September 1st 2020, we bring to you one of Pixar's most loved and award-winning movie, Up at 12 PM followed by Pierce Brosnan and Owen Wilson starrer suspense thriller No Escape at 3 PM.

Ringing in a wonderful Wednesday, September 2nd 2020 with the classic reboot of the coolest paranormal experts in Ghostbusters at 12 PM and then some mind-blowing mixed martial arts action at 3 PM in Kung Fu Hustle.

If you're looking for something incredibly funny, this Thursday, September 3rd 2020, James Corden returns on-screen to play the rebel rabbit in Peter Rabbit at 12 PM accompanied by another hilarious take on a post-apocalyptic future in zom-com Zombieland at 3 PM.

The final countdown to a weekend starts this Friday, September 4th 2020 where it's advised to keep an eye out for a cold-blooded killer on the loose in classic favourite Lake Placid at 12 PM followed by an expressive thought starter in much loved animated movie, The Emoji Movie at 3 PM.