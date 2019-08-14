Zee Entertainment launches Media and Entertainment Industry's largest Learning and Development program for front line managers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), a leading media and entertainment powerhouse, has announced a pioneering initiative 'Embark' for the capability development of its front line managers.

Embark will focus on building front line managerial capabilities, both behavioural and functional. This program has been undertaken with a strong belief that front line managers are the linchpin between the broad strategies of management and their on-ground execution. Embark in its entirety will upskill 450 front line managers across the organization and will provide 25,000+ hours of training. It is one of the most ambitious capability building exercise undertaken by ZEEL & one of the largest L&D program in the M&E industry.

Based on behavioural, technical and digital skills, the program will be executed in four key phases that will empower, create and institutionalise the learning journey for a seamless transition of employees into their new managerial roles. Spanning seven months, the participants would go through multiple interventions inclusive of case studies, skill-drills, role-play, webinars & e-reads across touch-points to help build their managerial capabilities.

''Managers are culture carriers, performance multipliers, risk mitigators and brand custodians of any Company. With Embark, we aim to offer a holistic learning program for our front line managers that will empower them with an innovative and advanced working style and technical expertise,'' said Mr. Animesh Kumar, Chief People Officer, ZEEL. “We are glad to partner with KPMG in India for this pioneering initiative that will help build a managerial capability intervention within the organisation focused on internal talent growth” he further added.



''With the demand on organizations to constantly renew themselves, they can no longer adopt a short-term approach to building capability. As a business and a strategic imperative, we believe that organizations in the M&E industry must incorporate new-age and holistic learning designs that act as catalysts to enable them to build the right capabilities,'' said Girish Menon, Partner & Head - Media & Entertainment, KPMG in India.

Considering the current disruptions, challenges, and emerging trends in the M&E industry, Embark will help reinforce ZEEL's commitment to invest in its talent pool & bring in best practices on managerial effectiveness & leadership development.

To harness the power of making extraordinary the reality, ZEEL, through this partnership will build a motivated workforce that will continue to provide the Company with superlative performance across functions. The initiative will revolve around building an organizational ecosystem that attracts the best talent thereby enabling the Company to deliver exceptional performance.

(Report By: Corporate Communications)