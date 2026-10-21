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Zee Entertainment unveils new non-fiction line-up, R Madhavan returns with ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0’

Zee is bringing back established entertainment franchises and introducing regional formats across music, cookery, comedy and game shows for television and digital audiences.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Zee Entertainment unveils new non-fiction line-up, R Madhavan returns with ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0’

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Zee Entertainment unveils new non-fiction line-up, R Madhavan returns with ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0’
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