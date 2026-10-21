/Zee Entertainment unveils new non-fiction line-up, R Madhavan returns with ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0’

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is adding more non-fiction shows across Indian languages. The new line-up includes celebrity chat shows, cookery programmes, game shows and comedy formats. The company announced the line-up on October 21, 2026, as it seeks to build on established franchises and introduce new formats for television and digital audiences.
The upcoming slate includes ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0’, hosted by actor R. Madhavan, along with regional shows such as ‘The Mega Multiplex’ in Telugu and ‘Legends’ in Tamil. Zee is also preparing new seasons of popular entertainment formats and bringing some of its established properties back to viewers.
Raghavendra Hunsur, chief content officer at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said that the company wanted to build on its existing non-fiction properties and develop formats that encourage audience participation across television and digital platforms.
“Fiction has made ‘Z’ a habit in Indian homes. Non-fiction makes us unmissable. Some of India's most loved non-fiction was born on ‘Z’, and our language markets have kept inventing homegrown formats that audiences have made their own for decades,” he said.
He added that Zee was adapting its programming to changing viewing habits, with families watching television while audiences also engage with entertainment through their phones. The company's strategy includes developing original formats for different screens and making more content available through its digital platform, Zee 5.
Music reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has been launched in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam. Zee said that the programme would serve as a music destination for audiences across these markets.
The company also continues to run established non-fiction programmes in regional markets. ‘Dadagiri’ is part of its Bangla entertainment line-up, while ‘Home Minister’ features in its Marathi programming.
Zee's non-fiction portfolio has included formats such as ‘Dance India Dance’ and ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’, which have reached audiences across languages.
The celebrity chat show line-up includes ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0’, featuring personalities from different walks of life. Zee will also offer ‘The Mega Multiplex’ in Telugu and ‘Legends’ in Tamil.
Cookery programmes are another part of the new slate. These include ‘Varewa’ in Telugu, ‘Samaiyal Express’ in Tamil, ‘Kitchen Kalakar’ in Marathi and ‘Oogarane Dabbi’ in Kannada.
The company is also adding game shows to its programming. ‘Lakhpati Didiya’ will air on Zee Anmol, while ‘Jodi No. 1’ is planned for Zee Keralam.
Comedy will feature through ‘Mirakkel’ on Zee Bangla and a new season of ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’ on Zee Marathi.
The company said its non-fiction programming would complement its fiction slate, which features culturally rooted stories, established characters and regional narratives. The company has developed entertainment formats spanning music, comedy, talent hunts and game shows over more than three decades.
Its latest programming plan brings together established shows and new formats across language markets, with television broadcasts and Zee 5 digital releases forming part of the distribution strategy.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.