Zee Hindustan digital crosses 10 million monthly active users

ZeeHindustan.in, the digital news platform of the national news channel Zee Hindustan crossed 10 million monthly active users within only 6 months of its commercial launch.

The Zee Hindustan website is a part of Zee digital, the online arm of Zee group, and was launched with an aim to provide niche content in Indian languages. The genres covered range from News, Politics, Crime, Religion and Indian Heritage. The content focus is to go beyond just breaking news and provide in-depth analysis for each story. The site publishes content in Hindi and four regional languages, namely Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

In this short time span, ZeeHindustan.in has created a mark with its wide and excellent coverage and has grown exponentially to reach over 10 million monthly users in April 2020.

All languages have shown considerable growth. With this site, Zee Digital has added a new set of the audience from different demographics to its user base. Going ahead, ZeeHindustan.in aims to become one of the dominant multi-lingual news publishers in the country.