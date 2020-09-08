Zee Live brings the first-of-its-kind festival 'It's A Girl Thing' to India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited's live entertainment and IP vertical – Zee Live has partnered with Branded to host the global festival 'It's A Girl Thing' (IAGT) for the first time in India. After successfully gaining a huge fan following in Singapore and the Philippines, Zee Live is set to introduce IAGT in India, a platform for young women to express themselves.

'It's A Girl Thing' is a platform with a purpose, with the aim to empower young women worldwide and encourage them to explore and achieve their dreams. It is an initiative which brings girls together to form a united community, through various formats - online, in person at festivals, cross-culturally and around their interests - so they never stop dreaming of everything they want to be.

Coming to India for the first time in 2020, It's A Girl Thing will be a three-day-long virtual festival of International and Indian influencers in a live show encompassing talks, panel discussions, performances and virtual meet and greets that enables fans to interact with the top influencers and discuss various subjects including Fashion, Health, Education and Self Love. Featuring some of the well-known influencers in the country, the platform will also host performances by renowned singers and stand-up comedians.

Zee Live has been known to curate live intellectual properties across genres like - Music, Comic, Culture, Kids, Education and Regional for Indian and International formats. The company has hosted some of the industry's finest and most popular live events like its flagship property – Supermoon with various editions, which allowed consumers to engage with the largest names in the country across genres; India's first multiregional culture festival – Arth and one of the biggest and exclusive forums Zee Educare which focuses on alternate careers beyond traditional and mainstream choices for students.

Speaking on the association with It's A Girl Thing Zee Live COO and Business Head, Mr Swaroop Banerjee said, “I am beyond excited to announce we are bringing 'IT'S A GIRL THING' to India. In a nation with the most number of young audience, this format is going to be a game-changer. When Jasper and I started to speak about bringing Its a Girl Thing to India, we charted a longer course. There are innumerable possibilities in which we can speak to young minds in Tier 1 and 2 Indian cities, with over 50 of India's and the World's largest social influencers. They will speak about responsible young women ecosystems like body positivity, education, health, nutrition, fitness, self-love and adulting. We are imagining more phases of It's a Girl Thing in all regional Zee markets. Branded has crafted some of the best fan engagement models around the globe and our collective strength will bring in the best for consumers and advertisers alike.”

Branded Co-Founder and CEO, Jasper Donat said, “It's A Girl Thing' is a renowned and dedicated platform that addresses key issues faced by young women. We have received great response in Singapore and Manila and are very excited to partner with Zee Live to bring it to India this year. We look forward to inviting and inspiring young women through our line-up of admired artists from different spheres of life”.