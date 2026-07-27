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Zee TV and ZEE5 to celebrate Essel Group's 100-year legacy with grand centenary event on August 1

100-years of Essel Group: Zee TV and Hindi ZEE5 will host a landmark celebration on August 1 to mark 100 years of Essel Group, bringing together the creative minds behind the network's most iconic shows. The event will honour a century of innovation, entrepreneurship and Essel Group's lasting impact on India's media and entertainment industry.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Zee TV and ZEE5 to celebrate Essel Group's 100-year legacy with grand centenary event on August 1

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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