Mumbai: To commemorate 100 years of Essel Group's remarkable journey, Zee TV and Hindi Zee 5 are all set to host a landmark centenary celebration on August 1, 2026. The event will bring together the creative community that has been an integral part of Z's journey since the launch of India's first private satellite television channel in 1992. Teams behind many of Z's most iconic and memorable shows over the last three decades will reunite for this historic occasion, making it one of the most significant gatherings celebrating Indian entertainment. Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, will also be present at the celebration to mark this historic milestone and express his gratitude.