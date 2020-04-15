Zee TV UK emerges as the #1 South Asian Channel!

Zee TV UK has zoomed past competition to become the #1 South Asian GEC with Average TVT's of 10.6 (BARB, Week 15, All 4+ Market: UK Terrestrial Network ) and a clear winner going ahead of Star Plus and Sony TV.

As home-bound South Asians in the UK sat glued to their TV sets craving for news and entertainment during the lockdown, Zee TV is witnessing significant growth in viewership despite an overall decline in the Hindi GEC viewership. Programming built around the Stay Home Stay Entertained campaign has proven to be successful as viewers are now settling down and finding their new favourite shows and movies on Zee TV UK during these unprecedented times.

Pyarr Vyaar Originals lead by Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Baarish have been greatly appreciated by the Asian diaspora for its feel-good plot lines and contemporary setting has resulted in a jump in TSV in Week 15 to 29 min (Avg per viewer).

The good news continues for Zee network with Zee TV and Zee Cinema's combined average audience clearly ahead of the established network leader in the UK Market Star (Star Plus and Star Gold).