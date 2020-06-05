ZEE5 launches new celebrity chat show 'Yaar ka Punchnama'; continues to urge consumers to stay home - Watch promo

The nation has entered the fourth phase of the lockdown and by this time all our socializing, like many other daily activities, has completely gone digital. Most of the last decade, we all had heard about the phrase 'the future is digital'.

Keeping up with the digital transformation and finding new ways – formats to keep viewers entertained, ZEE5, India's Entertainment Super-app, recently launched 'Yaar Ka Punchnama' - a one of a kind virtual celebrity chat show hosted by acclaimed film critic Komal Nahta. The show will feature celebrity friends catch up over a video call to discuss life before and after the lockdown. In true sense, discuss some 'Masti Bhari Friendship Stories' which will be unheard of.

The show brings together popular celebrity pairs and gives them a platform to share what life was and how it has changed currently since the lockdown. The show brings alive their stories, reminisce about the old days, share their memories of hanging out together and the adventures they experience together.

The first episode of the show aired on 25th May 2020 (Monday) and will continue to be a bi-weekly program with episodes going up on ZEE5 every Monday and Thursday. With a stellar line-up of celebrity guests from Bollywood and Digital space, viewers will get a glimpse of their astute chemistry and bond which has no boundaries. With celebs interacting from the safety of their homes, the audiences will have an insider perspective on how they are spending their lockdown and what they plan to do together after a reunion of sorts! And to ramp up the fun quotient, the show's host will also get the celebrities to spill some interesting facts about each other through fun games and quizzes.

Each episode will bring together a power duo, the line-up for the first three weeks will be as follows:

E01 (25th May, Monday) Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu

Ayushmann Khurrana is a national award-winning actor, singer and television host. He is known as one of the most bankable young actors in contemporary Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu is known to be one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She works primarily in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam film industry.

E02 (28th May, Thursday) Mallika Dua and Shweta Tripathi

Mallika Dua is an Indian actress, comedian and writer. She is known for her on-point comic timing and her quintessential characters. Shweta Tripathi is an Indian actress who predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. She came to limelight with the critic's favourite, Masaan (2015) where she mesmerised everyone with her acting skills.

E03 (1st June, Monday) Kunal Kemmu and Sumeet Vyas

Kunal Kemmu is an Indian film actor who has been in the industry since he was a child. He is best known for his comic characters. Sumeet Vyas is an Indian actor and writer of films, web series and theatre. He gained popularity by performing in various web series.

E04 (4th June, Thursday) Ashish Chanchlani and Beyounick

Ashish Chanchlani is an Indian comedian and YouTube personality. He has represented India on a global scale being one of the top YouTubers of the country. Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as 'Be YouNick' on his YouTube channel is a leading personality in the comedy sphere. He rose to fame with his comic sketches about day to day life situations.

E05 (8th June, Monday) Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi

Archana Puran Singh is an Indian television presenter and film actress. She is known for comedy roles in Bollywood movies and as a judge on comedy shows. Parmeet Sethi is an Indian Film Actor, Film Producer, Film Director, Screenwriter, Writer, Television Actor, Television Director & Television Producer who is known for his work in Bollywood (Hindi) & Punjabi film industries.

E06 (11th June, Thursday) Kubbra Sait and Ali Fazal

Kubbra Sait is an Indian actress, TV Host and model. She is best known for her characters in web series. Ali Fazal is an Indian actor and model. With his versatile acting skills he has worked in Hollywood and Bollywood movies.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India says, "We have always invested in creating content which has helped add value for brands to reach out to their audiences in the most targeted manner, and for consumers who could enjoy their daily dosage of entertainment in the most delightful way. 'Yaar Ka Punchnama' is one such show which helps brands and consumers alike. At ZEE5, our endeavour is always to provide an engaging and enriching content viewing experience for consumers across genres, languages and devices."

Film Critic, Komal Nahta on hosting the show, “Glad to host a Lockdown show with absolutely exclusive and all varieties of star jodis... that's what 'Yaar Ka Punchnama' is. Fun, frolic, friendship, feelings... and famous people, each talking from his home in these times of self-isolation. Sure to hook you!”

Quotes from actors on being a part of the show:

Ayushmann Khurrana, “I had an absolutely great time chatting with my friend Taapsee and Komal Nahta Sir on Yaar Ka Punchnama chat show. It was such a fun sunshine banter in these dark times and I hope that the audiences like it.”

Taapsee Pannu, “It was a cool fun chat with Ayushmann and Komal sir. Not many times Ayushmann and I appeared together on screen so it made for a unique experience and Komal sir kept it fun n light for us”

Archana Puran Singh, “A fun quiz-chat show with my fav TV host/trade expert. It was an hour of entertainment, fun and much laughter. Yaar Ka Punchnama is the lockdown show that delivers the punch its name promises!”

Mallika Dua, “It was really fun being on Yaar ka Punchnama because Shweta and I get withdrawals of each other. Even now we're planning what we'll do when we meet, what we'll eat, what we'll watch. It was really nice to talk about the friendship we share, our Bali trip and all the fun things we do. It felt like going through a photo album of our friendship from the beginning to now! Yaar ka Punchnama has a very cute format and the whole vibe of the show was very positive. I had a lot of fun coming on the show!”

YouTuber, Beyounick, “I have seen Komal sir taking interviews of such big celebrities, so I was a little nervous coming on this show. But Sir made me feel so comfortable, including the whole team of Yaar ka Punchnama who was so supportive, that it felt like I was chatting with my friends. It was my first time giving an interview with Ashish too, but the entire atmosphere was so lively and fun. It was almost as if we were all sitting together and talking. I had a great time, and would love to be a part of it again! Cheers!”

Sumeet Vyas, “It's always a pleasure meeting you, and this time even though it was a virtual meeting, it was no less warm. Thank you for having me on the show.”

Parmeet Sethi, “Away from the usual filmy facts and figures you would expect in a show from one of the most respected film critics of our times, 'Yaar Ka Punchnama' promises to showcase an encounter with celebrities which is truly up-close and personal. Thank you Komal Nahata for having me on the show, it was a truly invigorating and fun experience, a much-needed relief from the dark and dreary times of Covid-19.”

This virtual chat format will give all the guests as well as viewers a chance to get to know interesting facts, funny stories and how life has changed for these celebrities, who are currently facing the same challenge as any other individual in India. The show aims to spread cheer and fun during a time when uncertainty surrounds most of us.