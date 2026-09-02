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ప్రధాని మోడీ, చంద్రబాబు సహా పవన్ కళ్యాణ్‌కు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలిసిన ప్రముఖులు..

Pawan Kalyan Birthday Wishes: పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ఈ రోజు 55వ పుట్టినరోజు జరుపుకుంటున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు అభిమానులతో పాటు ప్రధాన మంత్రి మోడీతో పాటు పలు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రులు, కేంద్ర మంత్రులు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.

Written ByTA Kiran Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
ప్రధాని మోడీ, చంద్రబాబు సహా పవన్ కళ్యాణ్‌కు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలిసిన ప్రముఖులు..
Image Credit: Pawan Birthday Wishes (File Photo/Source)

About the Author

TA Kiran Kumar

TA Kiran Kumar

కిరణ్ కుమార్ శర్మ తంజావూర్ జీ తెలుగు తెలుగు న్యూస్‌లో ఛీఫ్ సబ్ ఎడిటర్‌గా పనిచేస్తున్నారు. ఇక్కడ 2024 నుంచి  వినోదం, ఆధ్యాత్మికం, జాతీయ, అంతర్జాతీయ, రాజకీయ వ్యవహారాలకు సంబంధించిన వార్తలు రాస్తున్నారు. సినిమా రివ్యూలు, సినిమాలకు సంబంధించి ప్రత్యేక కథనాలు కూడా రాస్తుంటారు. గతంలో ప్రముఖ మీడియా సంస్థల్లో వివిధ రంగాలకు సంబంధించిన వార్తలు అందించారు. ఆయనకు జర్నలిజంలో 18 ఏళ్లకుపైగా అనుభవం ఉంది.

 

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