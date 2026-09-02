PM Modi to Chandrababu Birthday Wishes to Pawan Kalyan: పవన్ కళ్యాణ్.. మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి తమ్ముడుగా సినీ రంగ ప్రవేశం చేసి అన్నకు తగ్గ తమ్ముడిగా రాణించారు. అంతేకాదు కథానాయకుడిగా తన కంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్నాడు. అంతేకాదు సినిమా రంగం నుంచి రాజకీయాల్లో ప్రవేశించి జనసేన పార్టీని స్థాపించి ఎన్నో ఒడిదుడుకులు తట్టుకొని నిలబడి ఈ రోజు ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్ ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి స్థాయికి ఎదిగారు. ఈ రోజు 55వ పుట్టినరోజు జరుపుకుంటున్న పవన్ కళ్యాణ్కు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతున్నారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ విదేశీ పర్యటనలో ఫుట్ బిజీగా ఉన్న పవన్ కళ్యాణ్కు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేశారు. అంతేకాదు ఏపీలో ఎన్డీయే పాలనకు ఊతమివ్వడంతో పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ముందు వరుసలో ఉన్నారు. సమాజ సేవలో ఆయన దీర్ఘకాలం కొనసాగాలని.. ఆయురాగ్యోలతో వర్ధిల్లాలని ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society.@PawanKalyan
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2026
ఏపీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు తన మిత్రుడు ఏపీ డిప్యూటీ సీఎం పవన్ కళ్యాణ్కు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేస్తూ.. ఆయన ఆయు ఆరోగ్యంతో నిండు నూరేళ్లు వర్ధిల్లాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నట్టు తెలిపారు.
మిత్రులు, జనసేన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. పవర్ స్టార్ గా అభిమానుల గుండెల్లో చిరస్థాయిగా ఉండే శ్రీ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో నిండు నూరేళ్లూ వర్ధిల్లాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. పంచాయతీ… pic.twitter.com/L1cY5FVeR8
— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 2, 2026
మరోవైపు ఏపీ మంత్రి నారా లోకేష్.. పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ అన్నయ్యకు బర్త్ డే విషెస్..సినిమా అభిమానులకు పవర్ స్టార్. జనసైనికుల కమాండ్ అంటూ ఆయనను ఆత్మీయ ఆలింగనం చేసుకున్న ఫోటోను షేర్ చేశారు.
డిప్యూటీ సీఎం పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారికి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు. సినీ అభిమానులకు పవర్ స్టార్, జనసైనికులకు సేనాని, నాకు దేవుడిచ్చిన అన్నయ్య పవనన్న ఆయురారోగ్య ఆనందాలతో వందేళ్లు వర్థిల్లాలి. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో పండగను తలపించేలా పవనన్న జన్మదిన వేడుకలు, సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు నిర్వహిస్తున్న… pic.twitter.com/Nh8gAYqVR4
— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 2, 2026
మరోవైపు కేంద్ర మంత్రులు అమిత్ షా, రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్, నితిన్ గడ్కరీ, హర్ దీప్ సింగ్ పూరీ, శివరాజ్ సింగ్, కిషన్ రెడ్డి, బండి సంజయ్, ఏపీ గవర్నర్,అబ్డుల్ నజీర్ సహా పలువురు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్కు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేశారు.
Warm birthday wishes to Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. Your dedicated endeavours towards realising the NDA’s vision for the development of the state and welfare of the people are commendable. Praying for your good health for continued service to the citizens.…
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 2, 2026
Warm birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan!
Your commitment to public service and development is truly admirable and inspiring. May Lord Venkateswara Swamy bless you with good health, a long and fulfilling life, and continued happiness. pic.twitter.com/tPwQAr3GuV
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 2, 2026
Heartiest Birthday greetings to Jana Sena Chief and the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @PawanKalyan garu!
Your steadfast dedication to public service, rural development and the welfare of the people continues to inspire many. Wishing you good health,… pic.twitter.com/D80fR6NGV4
— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 2, 2026
From commanding the screen to building a political movement, Shri @PawanKalyan Garu has carved his own path through conviction, courage and persistence.
Warm birthday wishes to the Power Star, Jana Senani and Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO Shri @PawanKalyan garu.
May you be blessed with…
— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 2, 2026
Warm birthday greetings to Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. He is making commendable efforts to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and contribute in the state’s growth. Wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the people.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 2, 2026
Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @PawanKalyan ji.💐 May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity.
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 2, 2026
#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Pawan Kalyan garu! 🙏 @PawanKalyan @JanaSenaParty
Wishing you many more years of dedicated public service, many more memorable movies, and above all, great health, happiness, and success in everything you do.
Have a… pic.twitter.com/exWfwhOTNz
— Aadi Saikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) September 2, 2026
Felicitations to the dynamic & popular Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sh @PawanKalyan Garu, on his birthday.
May God bless him with good health, happiness and a long life to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.
Many happy returns of the day! pic.twitter.com/amEgCwlR23
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 2, 2026
దీంతో పాటు సినీ, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.
To the man I grew up admiring…
From watching u on the big screen as a fan… to standing behind the camera and saying “Action” sir. It still feels surreal...
Like millions, I grew up celebrating your madness, your style and everything that makes Pawan Kalyan garu who he is 🧿❤️… pic.twitter.com/RoeZcylAYv
— Sujeeth (@Sujeethsign) September 2, 2026
Happy birthday Babai!♥️
Forever proud of the journey you’ve taken and the values you’ve always stood by.
You’ve always been someone I look
up to.
Wishing you tons of strength and good health babai!🤗🤗🤗
Love you always, my power storm!❤️🔥✊🏽#HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan… pic.twitter.com/g83iZ7D9sn
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 2, 2026
Happy Birthday to the one and only Power star, Honourable Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan sir ❤️
Your courage to dream differently, stand by what you believe in and walk your own path has always been truly inspiring. Wishing you a year filled with greater purpose,…
— Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) September 2, 2026
Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan garu, I pray for his long, healthy and successful life. pic.twitter.com/o23ZPv0dxP
— Prashant Neel (@Prashant_neelfc) September 2, 2026
Happy Birthday to Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy CM & the one and only Power Star @PawanKalyan Garu! Wishing you unstoppable success and strength always! #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/zvbkxG7TZG
— Rohith Nara (@IamRohithNara) September 2, 2026
#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Pawan Kalyan garu! 🙏 @PawanKalyan @JanaSenaParty
Wishing you many more years of dedicated public service, many more memorable movies, and above all, great health, happiness, and success in everything you do.
Have a… pic.twitter.com/exWfwhOTNz
— Aadi Saikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) September 2, 2026
పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సరిగ్గా 30 యేళ్ల క్రితం..ఇవివి సత్యనారాయణ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన ‘అక్కడ అమ్మాయి ఇక్కడ అబ్బాయి’ సినిమాతో వెండితెరకు పరిచయమయ్యాడు. ఆ తర్వాత పవర్ స్టార్గా అభిమానుల గుండెల్లోకొలువైనాడు. అంతేకాదు రాజకీయాల్లో ప్రవేశించి ముందుగా ప్రజారాజ్యంలో యువరాజ్యం అధినేతగా పనిచేశారు. ఆ తర్వాత 2014 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల ముందు జనసేన పార్టీ స్థాపించి మొదటిసారి ఎన్నికల్లోపోటీ చేయకుండా ఏపీలో బీజేపీ, తెలుగు దేశం పార్టీ కూటమికి మద్ధతు ప్రకటించారు. ఇక 2019లో బీఎస్పీ, కమ్యూనిస్ట్ పార్టీలతో పొత్తు పెట్టుకొని ఒక్కసీటు కూడా గెలవలేకపోయారు. పోటీ చేసిన గాజువాకా, భీమవరం నియోజకవర్గాల్లో పోటీ చేసి ఓడిపోయారు. ఆ ఎన్నికల్లో రాజోలు నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి ఒకే ఒక ఎమ్మెల్యే గెలిచారు. ఆ తర్వాత 2024 ఎన్నికల్లో పోటీ చేసిన 21 అసెంబ్లీ సీట్లు, 2 పార్లమెంట్ సీట్లలో పోటీ చేసి గెలిచి 100 శాతం స్ట్రైక్ రేట్తో సంచలనం క్రియేట్ చేశారు. అసలు సిసలు పవర్ స్టార్గా ఉన్నారు. Also Read
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