From commanding the screen to building a political movement, Shri @PawanKalyan Garu has carved his own path through conviction, courage and persistence.

Warm birthday wishes to the Power Star, Jana Senani and Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO Shri @PawanKalyan garu.

May you be blessed with…

— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 2, 2026