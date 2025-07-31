Kingdom Review and Rating in Twitter: వరుస ఫ్లాపుల్లో ఉన్న రౌడీ స్టార్ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఈసారి ఎలాగైనా గట్టిగా హిట్ కొట్టాలని కసితో కింగ్డమ్ మూవీ చేశాడు. దాదాపు మూడేన్నర ఏళ్లగా పాటు సెట్స్పై ఉన్న ఈ మూవీ.. భారీ అంచనాల నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. యూఎస్లో బుధవారం అర్ధరాత్రి నుంచి ప్రీమియర్ షోలు పడ్డాయి. భాగ్యశ్రీ బోర్సె హీరోయిన్గా యాక్ట్ చేయగా.. గౌతమ్ తిన్ననూరి దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. సత్యదేవ్, వెంకటేష్ కేవీ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించగా.. సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశీ, సాయి సౌజన్య నిర్మించారు. అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్ మ్యూజిక్ అందించారు. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ వరుస ఇంటర్వ్యూలు, భారీ ఎత్తున ప్రచార కార్యక్రమాలు నిర్వహించడంతో కింగ్డమ్పై అభిమానుల్లో బజ్ క్రియేట్ అయింది. మరి రౌడీ బాయ్ ఈసారైనా హిట్ అందుకున్నాడా..? ఇప్పటికే సినిమా చూసినవాళ్లు ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా రివ్యూలు ఎలా ఇస్తున్నారో ఇక్కడ చూద్దాం..
"ఇంట్రో చాలా బాగుంది. అన్నదమ్ముల మధ్య అనుబంధం భావోద్వేగాలతో ఉంది. రొమాంటిక్ ట్రాక్ బాగా సెట్ అయింది. అనిరుధ్ నేపథ్య సంగీతం ప్రత్యేకంగా నిలుస్తుంది. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ యాక్టింగ్ సూపర్గా ఉంది. సెకాండఫ్లో తుఫాను వస్తున్నట్లు అనిపిస్తుంది. కింగ్డమ్ రైజింగ్" అని ఓ నెటిజన్ రివ్యూ ఇచ్చాడు.
#Kingdom First Half:
Well-executed intro, emotionally grounded brotherhood, and a balanced romantic track.
Anirudh's background score stands out..
VD's delivers a focused and mature performance.
And it already feels like a storm is coming in the second. Kingdom is rising!
— Jaswanth (@jaswanth07_) July 30, 2025
"కింగ్డమ్ మూవీ ఒక యాక్షన్ డ్రామా. ఇది సాంకేతికంగా చాలా బలంగా ఉంటుంది. అయితే ఎమోషనల్గా కనెక్ట్ కావడంలో కాస్త తడబడింది. డైరెక్టర్ గౌతమ్ తిన్ననూరి ఫస్టాఫ్లో కథను చాలా చక్కగా చెప్పాడు. కొన్ని చోట్లా ఫ్లాట్గా అనిపించినా.. ఎక్కడ కథను సైడ్ చేయలేదు. ఈ సినిమా అద్భుతమైన టెక్నీకల్ క్వాలిటీ, నిర్మాణ విలువలతో ఉంది. విజువల్స్ అత్యున్నత స్థాయిలో ఉన్నాయి. అనిరుధ్ నేపథ్య సంగీతం అదిరిపోయింది. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ అద్భుతమైన నటనను కనబర్చాడు. విజయ్ కెరీర్ బెస్ట్ పర్పామెన్స్.." అని మరో నెటిజన్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.
#Kingdom is an action drama that is technically very strong and works well on the drama front, though it falters somewhat in terms of emotional depth.
Director Gowtham Tinnanuri succeeds in building a properly engaging narrative in the first half. Although the narration feels…
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 30, 2025
Gowtham Tinnanuri Direction & Framing Scene By Scene With Anu BGM 🥵🥵🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥💥 #KingdomOnJuly31st #Kingdom pic.twitter.com/QqwA3bSOPZ
— 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲 (@TrulyNaveen_) July 30, 2025
సూరి క్యారెక్టర్లో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ యాక్టింగ్ అదిరిపోయిందని మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు. అన్నదమ్ముల మధ్య ఎమోషన్స్, హీరోయిన్తో రొమాంటిక్ ట్రాక్ అదిపోయిందని.. టెక్నీకల్గా అద్భుతంగా ఉందని రివ్యూలు ఇస్తున్నారు. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ బ్లాక్బాస్టర్ కొట్టేశాడు భయ్యా అంటూ కామెంట్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. అనిరుధ్ బ్యాక్గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్కు ప్రశంసలు వస్తున్నాయి.
#Kingdom — Vijay Devarakonda shines with fire and conviction in a role that plays to his strengths. It’s not without its flaws, but the film finds its rhythm when it matters. Anirudh; no one does elevation like him. His score lifts Vijay’s moments and gives the film its… pic.twitter.com/rw9E4Fe399
— LetsCinema (@letscinema) July 30, 2025
#Kingdom (3.5/5) – Super Hit!@gowtam19 is a master storyteller for sure!
Engaging drama 🔥@TheDeverakonda & @ActorSatyaDev are fantastic.
The informer reveal sequence couldn’t have been better — superb writing!
Climax felt a bit rushed, but the lead-up to Part 2 is solid. 👍🏻
— Rohit Chowdary (@rohit_chowdary2) July 30, 2025
మొత్తానికి కింగ్డమ్ మూవీకి ట్విట్టర్లో అదిరిపోయే టాక్ వస్తోంది. అక్కడక్కడ చిన్న చిన్న లోపాలను మినహాయిస్తే సినిమా సూపర్గా ఉందని పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. చాలారోజుల తరువాత విజయ్ దేవరకొండ సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్ రివ్యూలు వస్తున్నాయి. ఈ సినిమాతో రౌడీ స్టార్ కమ్బ్యాక్ ఇవ్వడం గ్యారంటీ అంటున్నారు. మరికొన్ని గంటల్లో జీ తెలుగు న్యూస్లో ఫైనల్ రివ్యూ రానుంది.