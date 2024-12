Allu Arjun Arrest Live: అల్లుడి కోసం మామ రంగంలోకి.. చిక్కడపల్లికి మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి

Arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers!

I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really?

Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly… pic.twitter.com/S1da96atYa

— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 13, 2024