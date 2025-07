వర్షాల అప్ డేట్ ఇలా ఉంది..

Hyderabad to get NON STOP SEVERE STORMS next 1-2hrs. Storms are literally stuck. Localised flooding on cards ⚠️

Rangareddy, Yadadri - Bhongir, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy will also get SEVERE STORMS next 2hrs

STAY SAFE FROM LIGHTINING STRIKES