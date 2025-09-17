English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health

HBD PM Modi: పవన్, చిరు, ప్రభాస్, ఎన్టీఆర్ సహా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీకి ప్రముఖుల పుట్టిన శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ..

Happy Birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ఈ రోజు ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ 75వ  పుట్టినరోజు జరుపుకుంటున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా పలువురు జాతీయ, అంతర్జాతీయ నేతలతో పాటు పలువురు సినీ, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు మోడీకి సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా  బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. 

Written by - TA Kiran Kumar | Last Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 01:20 PM IST

  Happy Birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీకి గల్లీ లీడర్స్ నుంచి గ్లోబల్ లీడర్స్ అయిన ట్రంప్, పుతిన్, జిన్ పింగ్  సహా పలువురు అంతర్జాతీయ నేతలతో పాటు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము, ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి రాధాకృష్ణన్ తో పాటు లోక్ సభ స్పీకర్ ఓం బిర్లాతో పాటు కేంద్ర మంత్రులతో పాటు పలు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రులైన చందబ్రాబు నాయుడుతో పాటు ఏపీ డిప్యూటీ సీఎం పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సహా పలువరు  మోడీకి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేసారు.  

అటు సినీ రంగం నుంచి పలువురు ప్రముఖులు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. సినీ హీరో చిరంజీవితో పాటు.. ఎన్టీఆర్, ప్రభాస్, రామ్ చరణ్, మహేష్ బాబు, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, సోనూ సూద్ తో పాటు అక్షయ్ కుమార్, అజయ్ దేవగణ్ సహా పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. 

ప్రధాన మంత్రిగా నరేంద్రమోడీ 11 యేళ్ల కంప్లీట్ చేసుకున్నారు. నెహ్రూ తర్వాత అత్యధిక కాలం ప్రధానిగా పనిచేసిన రికార్డు ఆయన సొంతం. 

  

TA Kiran Kumar

కిరణ్ కుమార్ తంజావూర్ జీ తెలుగు తెలుగు న్యూస్‌లో ఛీఫ్ సబ్ ఎడిటర్‌గా పనిచేస్తున్నారు. ఇక్కడ 2024 నుంచి  వినోదం, ఆధ్యాత్మికం, జాతీయ, అంతర్జాతీయ, రాజకీయ వ్యవహారాలకు సంబంధించిన వార్తలు రాస్తున్నారు. సినిమా రివ్యూలు, సినిమాలకు సంబంధించి ప్రత్యేక కథనాలు కూడా రాస్తుంటారు. గతంలో ప్రముఖ మీడియా సంస్థల్లో వివిధ రంగాలకు సంబంధించిన వార్తలు అందించారు. ఆయనకు జర్నలిజంలో 18 ఏళ్లకుపైగా అనుభవం ఉంది.

