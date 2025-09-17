HBD PM Modi: పవన్, చిరు, ప్రభాస్, ఎన్టీఆర్ సహా ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీకి ప్రముఖుల పుట్టిన శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ..

Happy Birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీకి గల్లీ లీడర్స్ నుంచి గ్లోబల్ లీడర్స్ అయిన ట్రంప్, పుతిన్, జిన్ పింగ్ సహా పలువురు అంతర్జాతీయ నేతలతో పాటు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము, ఉప రాష్ట్రపతి రాధాకృష్ణన్ తో పాటు లోక్ సభ స్పీకర్ ఓం బిర్లాతో పాటు కేంద్ర మంత్రులతో పాటు పలు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రులైన చందబ్రాబు నాయుడుతో పాటు ఏపీ డిప్యూటీ సీఎం పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ సహా పలువరు మోడీకి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేసారు.

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा का उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करते हुए अपने असाधारण नेतृत्व से आपने देश में बड़े लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने की संस्कृति का संचार किया है। आज विश्व समुदाय भी आपके मार्गदर्शन में अपना… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2025

Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under your visionary leadership, India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation. Wishing you a long, healthy, and fulfilling life dedicated to the… pic.twitter.com/eLlpDORceI — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 17, 2025

PM Shri @narendramodi Ji embodies true leadership, uplifting the marginalized with sensitivity, showing the path to the nation in troubled times, securing the country with steely resolve, and leading India to the highest honors on the global platform. Penned an article for ToI on… pic.twitter.com/BQBxs3s052 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2025

Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time, guiding our nation with clarity and determination. His absolute commitment to the people and our nation’s prosperity, reflected in… pic.twitter.com/lR4CgatxQt — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 17, 2025

#MyModiStory Honourable Prime Minister Sri. Narendra Modi Ji (@narendramodi) In your remarkable journey, we see the story of a leader who rose from humble beginnings, through unwavering discipline and commitment, to become the guiding force of our great nation. Your vision for… pic.twitter.com/5jVjeeJHqu — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 17, 2025

Wishing our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. Your vision for a strong, self-reliant and developed Bharat inspires every Indian. May you be blessed with health and energy to continue guiding our nation towards greater glory. pic.twitter.com/fMgv3OOrZq — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 17, 2025

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2025

Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.@narendramodi — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 17, 2025

అటు సినీ రంగం నుంచి పలువురు ప్రముఖులు బర్త్ డే విషెస్ తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. సినీ హీరో చిరంజీవితో పాటు.. ఎన్టీఆర్, ప్రభాస్, రామ్ చరణ్, మహేష్ బాబు, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, సోనూ సూద్ తో పాటు అక్షయ్ కుమార్, అజయ్ దేవగణ్ సహా పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.

Happy Birthday Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji💐 Wishing you good health, strength & wisdom to keep leading Bharat towards greater heights of progress & glory.🇮🇳 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2025

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most diligent and dedicated Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May your relentless efforts to better our proud nation always shine bright. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 17, 2025

Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hBKEnKGtVx — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 17, 2025

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji 🙏 a very Happy 75th Birthday ✨ May you be blessed with health, strength & continued success in serving our nation 🇮🇳 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 17, 2025

Happy 75th Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu. One powerhouse of a man, filled with energy and always on a mission. May you be healthy and filled with energy for many many more years sir. Biggest hugs and my respects 🤗❤️ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 17, 2025

Happy Birthday to the visionary leader @narendramodi ji 🎂. Your vision and dynamic leadership always inspired millions. May you have a long life and our country prospers under your great leadership. #HappyBirthdayModiji… pic.twitter.com/MvT6MoiBF3 — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 17, 2025

History remembers those who reshape the future.⁰Wishing PM @narendramodi ji continued strength, clarity, and courage as he leads Bharat through a transformative era.⁰May your journey remain as fearless as your vision. 🇮🇳⁰#HappyBirthdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/DwPGmq3TPI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2025

75वें जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ, @narendramodi जी 🙏🏼

मेरी दिल से ये प्रार्थना है कि आपको लंबी उम्र और अच्छा स्वास्थ्य मिले… आप भारत को नई ऊँचाइयों तक ले जाते रहें। Happy Birthday, Captain 🫡 🇮🇳❤️ — Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2025

Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modiji 🙏🏻 #JaiHind @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/RUNV8YQpzC — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2025

ప్రధాన మంత్రిగా నరేంద్రమోడీ 11 యేళ్ల కంప్లీట్ చేసుకున్నారు. నెహ్రూ తర్వాత అత్యధిక కాలం ప్రధానిగా పనిచేసిన రికార్డు ఆయన సొంతం.