India Pakistan War LIVE News: చుక్కలు చూపించిన భారత్.. కాళ్ల బేరానికి వచ్చిన పాక్

🚨 Old IAF Plane Crash Video Shared in False Context ❌

A video of an IAF plane crash is being falsely shared in the context of the current India-Pakistan situation.#PIBFactCheck

✅ This video shows a Jaguar aircraft of the IAF that crashed in Ambala during a routine training… pic.twitter.com/mOT186mPJx

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025