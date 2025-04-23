Pahalgam Terror Attack: పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడిని ముక్త కంఠంతో ఖండించి సినీ పరిశ్రమ..

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ఉగ్రదాడితో కశ్మీర్ లోయ ఒక్కసారిగా ఉలిక్కిపడింది. నిన్న జరిగిన ఉగ్రదాడిలో 30 మందికిపైగా పర్యాటకులు మృతి చెందారు. దాడిని ప్రపంచ దేశాలన్నీ ముక్తకంఠంతో ఖండించాయి. మరోవైపు సౌదీ పర్యటన నుంచి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ హుటాహుటీన వెనక్కి వచ్చేశారు. ఉదయం ఢిల్లీ ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో దిగిన ప్రధాని మోడీని విమానాశ్రయంలోనే అత్యవసర సమావేశం నిర్వహించారు. అయితే కాశ్మీర్ లో జరిగిన ఉగ్రదాడిని పార్టీలకు అతీతంగా దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా కశ్మీర్ టూ కన్యాకుమారి వరకు దేశ ప్రజలు ఈ దుశ్చర్యను తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. అటు టాలీవుడ్ నుంచి బాలీవుడ్ వరకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిని ఖండించారు. చిరంజీవి, బాలకృష్ణ, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, మహేష్ బాబు, ఎన్టీఆర్, అల్లు అర్జున్ తో పాటు బాలీవుడ్ నటులు అక్షయ్ కుమార్, అజయ్ దేవ్ గణ్ అనుపమ్ ఖేర్ తో పాటు పలువరు నటీనటులు ఈ అమానుష ఘటనను తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు.

Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 23, 2025

The ghastly attack killing 26 innocent people and tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir is horrifying and heartbreaking. It is an unpardonable act of cruelty. My heart goes out to the families of those killed. Nothing can undo the loss they suffered. My condolences and prayers… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 23, 2025

I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic terrorist attack that took place today at Baisaran, Pahalgam, Anantnag region of Jammu and Kashmir, often known as "Mini Switzerland." The deaths of 27 innocent tourists and the injuries of 20 others are extremely horrible. My… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 22, 2025

Shocked and saddened by the terror attack in Pahalgam. Such incidents have no place in our society and should be strongly condemned. My prayers are with the families of those affected. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 22, 2025

A dark day… Deeply saddened by the attack in #Pahalgam.

Hope we find the strength to stand together against such cruelty..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻My thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time…. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 23, 2025

Deeply heartbroken by the barbaric terror attack in #Pahalgam. This inhumane and cowardly act has shaken us all. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones - no words can truly ease their pain To those who have been injured, I wish you strength… — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 22, 2025

Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 23, 2025

#Pahalgam 💔 Truly tragic.

Praying for those departed souls.

Horrible cowardly attack against innocents. 🙏🏼 🇮🇳 Jai Hind — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 22, 2025

Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2025

Shocked to hear about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The victims and their families were innocent souls, and what happened is heartbreaking and purely evil. My thoughts and prayers are with them 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 22, 2025

మరోవైపు కేంద్ర విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్‌.జైశంకర్‌, జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారు అజిత్‌ డోభాల్‌, విదేశాంగశాఖ కార్యదర్శి విక్రమ్‌ మిస్త్రీతో భేటీ అయి ఘటన గురించి ప్రధాని మోడీ చర్చించారు. దాడి తీరును వారు ప్రధానికి వివరించారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మరికాసేపట్లో ప్రధాని అధ్యక్షతన భద్రతా వ్యవహారాల కేబినెట్‌ కమిటీ సమావేశం కానుంది. ఇప్పటికే కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా శ్రీనగర్‌కు చేరుకున్న అక్కడి పరిస్థితిని భద్రతా సంస్థల ఉన్నతాధికారులతో సమావేశమై పరిస్థితులను సమీక్షించారు. నేడు ఆయన దాడి చోటుచేసుకున్న పహల్గాం ప్రాంతానికి వెళ్లి పరిశీలించనున్నారు

