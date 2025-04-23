English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health

Pahalgam Terror Attack: పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడిని ముక్త కంఠంతో ఖండించి సినీ పరిశ్రమ..

Pahalgam Terror Attack: కేంద్ర పాలిత ప్రాంతమైన జమ్మూ కశ్మీర్ లోని పహల్గాంలో జరిగిన ఉగ్రదాడిని దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా ప్రజలు ఖండిస్తున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రపంచ దేశాధినేతలతో పాటు టాలీవుడ్ నుంచి బాలీవుడ్ వరకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిని సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల వేదికగా ఖండిస్తున్నారు.

Written by - TA Kiran Kumar | Last Updated : Apr 23, 2025, 09:50 AM IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడిని ముక్త కంఠంతో ఖండించి సినీ పరిశ్రమ..

  

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ఉగ్రదాడితో కశ్మీర్ లోయ ఒక్కసారిగా ఉలిక్కిపడింది. నిన్న జరిగిన ఉగ్రదాడిలో  30 మందికిపైగా పర్యాటకులు మృతి చెందారు. దాడిని ప్రపంచ దేశాలన్నీ ముక్తకంఠంతో ఖండించాయి. మరోవైపు సౌదీ పర్యటన నుంచి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ హుటాహుటీన వెనక్కి వచ్చేశారు.  ఉదయం ఢిల్లీ ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో దిగిన ప్రధాని మోడీని  విమానాశ్రయంలోనే అత్యవసర సమావేశం నిర్వహించారు. అయితే కాశ్మీర్ లో జరిగిన ఉగ్రదాడిని పార్టీలకు అతీతంగా దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా కశ్మీర్ టూ  కన్యాకుమారి వరకు దేశ ప్రజలు ఈ దుశ్చర్యను తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు. అటు టాలీవుడ్ నుంచి బాలీవుడ్ వరకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిని ఖండించారు. చిరంజీవి, బాలకృష్ణ, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, మహేష్ బాబు, ఎన్టీఆర్, అల్లు అర్జున్ తో పాటు బాలీవుడ్ నటులు అక్షయ్ కుమార్, అజయ్ దేవ్ గణ్ అనుపమ్ ఖేర్ తో పాటు పలువరు నటీనటులు ఈ అమానుష ఘటనను తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు.

 

మరోవైపు కేంద్ర విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఎస్‌.జైశంకర్‌, జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారు అజిత్‌ డోభాల్‌, విదేశాంగశాఖ కార్యదర్శి విక్రమ్‌ మిస్త్రీతో భేటీ అయి ఘటన గురించి ప్రధాని మోడీ చర్చించారు. దాడి తీరును వారు ప్రధానికి వివరించారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మరికాసేపట్లో ప్రధాని అధ్యక్షతన భద్రతా వ్యవహారాల కేబినెట్‌ కమిటీ సమావేశం కానుంది. ఇప్పటికే కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా శ్రీనగర్‌కు చేరుకున్న అక్కడి పరిస్థితిని  భద్రతా సంస్థల ఉన్నతాధికారులతో సమావేశమై పరిస్థితులను సమీక్షించారు. నేడు ఆయన దాడి చోటుచేసుకున్న పహల్గాం ప్రాంతానికి వెళ్లి పరిశీలించనున్నారు

