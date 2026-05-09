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Mothers Day 2026 AI Photo Editing Prompts: మదర్స్ డే రోజు అమ్మతో మీ పాత ఫోటోలను ఇలా అందంగా చేసుకోండి..!

Written ByVishnupriyaUpdated byVishnupriya
Published: May 09, 2026, 08:13 AM IST|Updated: May 09, 2026, 08:13 AM IST

Mothers Day 2026 AI Photo Editing Prompts:మదర్స్ డే సందర్భంగా అమ్మకు ప్రత్యేకమైన గిఫ్ట్ ఇవ్వాలని చాలా మంది ఆలోచిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పుడు AI టెక్నాలజీ సహాయంతో పాత ఫోటోలను కొత్తలా మార్చడం, అందమైన ఫ్యామిలీ ఫోటోలు క్రియేట్ చేయడం చాలా సులభమైంది. కేవలం ఒక చిన్న ప్రాంప్ట్ టైప్ చేస్తే చాలు.. AI అద్భుతమైన ఫోటోలను తయారు చేస్తుంది. ప్రస్తుతం LightX, Gemini, ChatGPT వంటి టూల్స్‌తో మదర్స్ డే ఫోటో ఎడిటింగ్ ట్రెండ్ అవుతోంది. ముఖ్యంగా పాత జ్ఞాపకాలను తిరిగి అందంగా మార్చుకోవడానికి చాలా మంది ఈ టూల్స్ వాడుతున్నారు.

photo editing prompts1/5

Restore Old Family Photo Prompt

“Old family photo restoration with realistic faces, warm lighting, detailed textures, emotional look, ultra HD quality”

ఈ ప్రాంప్ట్‌తో పాత ఫోటోలలో ఉన్న స్క్రాచ్‌లు, మచ్చలు తొలగించి క్లియర్‌గా మార్చుకోవచ్చు. అమ్మ చిన్ననాటి ఫోటోలను కూడా కొత్తలా కనిపించేలా చేయొచ్చు.

AI family photos2/5

Colorize Black and White Photo Prompt

“Colorize old black and white portrait of mother with natural skin tones and cinematic lighting”

పాత బ్లాక్ అండ్ వైట్ ఫోటోలకు సహజమైన రంగులు జోడించడానికి ఈ ప్రాంప్ట్ ఉపయోగపడుతుంది. ఫోటో చాలా నేచురల్‌గా కనిపిస్తుంది.

Mother’s Day gifts3/5

Mother and Kids Garden Photo Prompt

“Mother hugging her children in a beautiful flower garden with sunset lighting and soft cinematic effect”

ఈ ప్రాంప్ట్‌తో అమ్మ పిల్లలతో ఉన్న అందమైన గార్డెన్ ఫోటో తయారవుతుంది. సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టు చేయడానికి ఇది బాగా ఉపయోగపడుతుంది.

AI image generator4/5

Mother’s Day Greeting Card Prompt

“Elegant Mother’s Day greeting card with flowers, warm pastel colors and emotional atmosphere”

ఈ ప్రాంప్ట్‌తో ప్రత్యేకమైన మదర్స్ డే కార్డ్ డిజైన్ చేయవచ్చు. ఇందులో అమ్మ ఫోటో కూడా జోడించవచ్చు.  

LightX AI5/5

Watercolor Style Art Prompt

“Watercolor painting style portrait of mother and child with soft pastel colors and artistic look”

ఈ ప్రాంప్ట్‌తో అమ్మ, పిల్లల ఫోటోను పెయింటింగ్‌లా మార్చుకోవచ్చు. ఫ్రేమ్ చేసి గిఫ్ట్ ఇవ్వడానికి ఇది మంచి ఐడియా.

Tags:
Mother’s Day AI prompts
AI photo editing
Mother’s Day photos
LightX AI
AI image generator
Mother’s Day gifts
photo editing prompts
AI family photos

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