/Mothers Day 2026 AI Photo Editing Prompts: మదర్స్ డే రోజు అమ్మతో మీ పాత ఫోటోలను ఇలా అందంగా చేసుకోండి..!

Colorize Black and White Photo Prompt

“Colorize old black and white portrait of mother with natural skin tones and cinematic lighting”

పాత బ్లాక్ అండ్ వైట్ ఫోటోలకు సహజమైన రంగులు జోడించడానికి ఈ ప్రాంప్ట్ ఉపయోగపడుతుంది. ఫోటో చాలా నేచురల్‌గా కనిపిస్తుంది.