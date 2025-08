HyderabadRains WARNING 2⚠️⛈️

Dear people of Hyderabad. It's going to be DANGEROUS THUNDERSTORM for entire Hyderabad City. I'm repeating it again. Please stay indoors. Massive CUMULONIMBUS is developing. 50mm expected in very short time. Please STAY ALERT ⚠️⚠️⚠️

— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 4, 2025