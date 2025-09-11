Hayathnagar: హైదరాబాద్–విజయవాడ హైవే ట్రాఫిక్ నిలిచింది హయత్‌నగర్‌లో కుండపోత వర్షాలు, రోడ్లు జలమయం

Heavy rains in Hayathnagar caused severe flooding on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway, leading to massive traffic jams and vehicle breakdowns. Commuters were stranded for hours as waterlogging disrupted movement on the busy stretch. Authorities are working to clear the route and restore normal traffic.



Sep 11, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

