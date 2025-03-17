Episode 26 Unveiling India Quiz Grand Finale

The wait is over! The brightest young minds have battled through intense rounds, and now it's time for the ultimate showdown. Watch the Grand Finale of Unveiling India Quiz as the top finalists compete for the prestigious title. Who will emerge as the national champion? In association with DPIIT, Zee Media’s Unveiling India Quiz has provided a platform for the sharpest students from across the country to showcase their talent and knowledge.

Zee Media Bureau

Mar 17, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

The wait is over! The brightest young minds have battled through intense rounds, and now it's time for the ultimate showdown. Watch the Grand Finale of Unveiling India Quiz as the top finalists compete for the prestigious title. Who will emerge as the national champion? In association with DPIIT, Zee Media’s Unveiling India Quiz has provided a platform for the sharpest students from across the country to showcase their talent and knowledge.