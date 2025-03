Unveiling India Quiz Episode 13 State Championship Round

The State Championship Round continues as four brilliant teams battle it out for a place in the National Championship Round! With tough questions and intense competition, who will outshine the rest and move forward?

In association with DPIIT, Zee Media’s Unveiling India Quiz provides a national platform for India’s brightest young minds to showcase their intelligence, quick thinking, and problem-solving skills. Don’t miss this exciting showdown!