English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health

Unveiling India Quiz | Episode 4 | Quiz Competition | DPIIT | GI Tags

State Championship Round’s first episode features 4 talented teams competing to register their place in National Championship Round. In association with DPIIT, Zee Media’s - Unveiling India Quiz provides a platform to the brightest students from across the country to showcase their talent and knowledge

  • Zee Media Bureau
  • Feb 22, 2025, 11:20 PM IST

State Championship Round’s first episode features 4 talented teams competing to register their place in National Championship Round. In association with DPIIT, Zee Media’s - Unveiling India Quiz provides a platform to the brightest students from across the country to showcase their talent and knowledge

Video ThumbnailPlay icon

Trending News