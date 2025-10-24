Alexander Zverev Qualifies For ATP Finals After Advancing To Vienna Semi-Finals; Joins Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner And Novak Djokovic

Two-time ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev on Friday became the fourth singles player to secure a spot in this year’s season finale after advancing to the Vienna semi-finals following Tallon Griekspoor’s withdrawal.

Zverev, who has now qualified for the year-end championships eight times, joined Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the field at Inalpi Arena. The ATP Finals will take place from 9-16 November.

The 28-year-old Zverev put himself in good position in the ATP Live Race To Turin early in the year by making the Australian Open final, his third championship match at a Grand Slam tournament.

The Hamburg native triumphed on home soil in Munich for the 24th ATP Tour title of his career, and he has now claimed at least one tour-level trophy in nine of the past 10 seasons. Zverev also made the final in Stuttgart and advanced to ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals in Toronto and Cincinnati.



Alexander Zverev's Journey At ATP Finals Over The Years

Alexander Zverev first qualified for the ATP Finals in 2017 and has earned his place at the prestigious event in eight of the past nine seasons. The German earned the crown in 2018 and 2021, and also made the semi-finals in 2019 and 2024.

As per ATP Win/Loss Index, Zverev owns a 17-10 record at the year-end championships. He is 9-3 since the event relocated to Turin in 2021 and two of those defeats have come in final-set tie-breaks.

When Zverev claimed glory at the ATP Finals for the second time, in 2021, he became one of just two active singles players who has won the ATP Finals more than once, joining Djokovic.

Four singles places remain at the Nitto ATP Finals, with fifth-placed Fritz currently next in line to qualify.