Aryna Sabalenka Wins US Open 2025: What Is The Prize Money She Received? Check Details
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka etched her name in tennis history by successfully defending her US Open crown with a dominant victory over Amanda Anisimova in the women’s singles final. With this triumph, Sabalenka not only showcased her exceptional form but also secured the biggest-ever payout in Grand Slam history.
Record-Breaking Prize Money
Sabalenka pocketed a staggering $5 million (approx. Rs 41.7 crore) as the champion’s prize money. This is the highest-ever payout at any Grand Slam, surpassing the $3.6 million (approx. Rs 30 crore) she earned for her 2024 victory.
The total prize pool for the 2025 US Open was increased to $90 million (approx. Rs 750 crore), marking a 20% jump compared to last year. The runner-up, Amanda Anisimova, received $2.5 million (approx. Rs 20.8 crore).
Sabalenka’s Dominance
The Belarusian star displayed powerful baseline hitting and mental resilience throughout the tournament, storming past top opponents to retain her crown. Her win further solidifies her reputation as one of the most consistent performers on the women’s tour, having now won back-to-back US Open titles.
A Fourth Grand Slam Crown
This triumph marks Sabalenka’s fourth Grand Slam singles title, adding to her victories at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 and the US Open in 2024. After enduring heartbreak in the finals of both the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, Sabalenka showcased remarkable resilience and determination to reclaim her Grand Slam dominance.
A Historic Moment in Tennis
This victory cements Sabalenka’s place in the modern era of greats, and the record-breaking prize money highlights the growing commercial success of tennis. Fans worldwide are now eager to see if she can extend her dominance to the Australian Open and other Grand Slam events in 2026.
