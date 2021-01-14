Aus Open: Tennys Sandgren boards flight despite testing positive for Covid-19

A controversy rocked Australian Open after reports emerged that US tennis player Tennys Sandgren was allowed to board flight despite testing positive for Covid-19. Sandgren, who had reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in the previous edition and in 2018, had tweeted that he won't be travelling to Australia after the results of his covid tests returned positive.

"Covid positive over thanksgiving" and "Covid positive on Monday", the 29-year-old had written in a series of tweets. Sandgren went on to add that he was still allowed to board the flight from Los Angeles on Wednesday, which also carried other players and coaching staffs for the tournament, and went on to describe the tournament director Craig Tiley as a "wizard".

Update: maybe I can fly tmrw Also got a breath hold for 3:31 Been a fun day — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 14, 2021

Wow I’m on the plane Maybe I just held my breath too long.. Craig Tiley is a wizard — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 14, 2021

Taking note of Sandgren's tweet, Australian Open issued a statement in this regard and explained the reason behind the decision to allow the US tennis star to board the flight to Melbourne.

“Anyone waiting to travel to the AO who has previously tested positive to COVID-19 is required to provide additional and highly detailed medical information as proof they are a recovered case and no longer infectious or a risk to the community,” the statement said.

Sandgren later clarified that both his tests were less than eight weeks apart, adding that he was sick in November and has totally recovered now.

A lot couch virologists out there. My two tests were less than 8 weeks a part. I was sick in November, totally healthy now. There’s not a single documented case where I would be contagious at this point. Totally recovered! — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 14, 2021

The world no. 50 will feature in his fourth main draw appearance at the Australian Open. In the previous edition, Sandgren has lost to tennis legend Roger Federer after failing to win seven match points.

Meanwhile, around 1200 players and coaching staffs are expected to take part in the Australian Open, which starts from February 8. The players are required to stay in quarantine for two weeks, before they can take part in the warm-up events at the Melbourne Park from January 31. The players are allowed to leave their hotel rooms for five hours a day in order to attend their respective training venues as part of the Australian Open bubble.