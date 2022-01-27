Australian Open 2022 semi-finals: Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini When and where to watch in India

An Australian Open that began with an unprecedented saga involving reigning champion Novak Djokovic will finish with a historic flourish on Sunday with all four men’s semi-finalists having the chance to write their names into the record books. Should 2009 champion Rafa Nadal win the Australian Open for a second time the Spaniard will become the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles, nosing ahead of great rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old has said he is more motivated by the love of playing than finishing ahead of Djokovic and Federer. “I don’t believe that my happiness, my future happiness, is (going to) depend on if I achieve one more Grand Slam than the others or if the others achieve more Grand Slams than me,” he said after his quarter-final win on Tuesday.

Matteo Berrettini, who will play Nadal in the first semi-final on Friday, is seeking to become the first Italian to win the Australian Open. “I like to think that I’m writing a little bit (of) Italian tennis history. We are a great country for tennis,” he said.

Where will the Australian Open 2022 semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettnini take place?

The Australian Open 2022 semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettnini will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne in Australia.

When will Australian Open 2022 semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettnini be played?

The Australian Open 2022 semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettnini will be played on January 27.

What time does the Australian Open 2022 semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettnini live in India start?

The Australian Open 2022 semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettnini live in India will start from 9:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2022 semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettnini live in India?

Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. It will also be telecast in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.