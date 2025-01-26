Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sinks Alexander Zverev To Script History, Becomes First Italian Player To...

The 23-year-old Sinner produced a typically assured display to sink Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in Australian Open 2025 final to successfully defend his crown at the Melbourne major. Sinner did not face a single break point throughout the two-hour, 42-minute clash and has now become the first Italian to lift three Grand Slam trophies.

"We worked a lot to be in this position and it is an amazing feeling to share this moment with all of you," Sinner said to his team after his impressive win.

"I know a part of the team is at home and my family, but it is amazing to share these feelings with you. I know Darren [Cahill] it is probably your last Australian Open as a coach and I am very, very happy to share this trophy with you. Everything started a little bit when I changed my combination of coaches and physio, I am very happy to have you all here," he added.

After sweeping the Australian Open and US Open in 2024, Sinner is now on a staggering 21-match win streak at the hard-court majors.The Italian is the fifth player in the Open Era to win three consecutive hard-court Grand Slam tournaments, and the first since Novak Djokovic in 2015-16.

"I would like to start with Sascha. Again a tough day for you, your whole team and family," Sinner said after consoling Zverev, who was left in tears prior to the trophy presentation.

"You have an incredible team behind you and are an amazing player. Keep believing in yourself as all the players and coaches know how strong you are as a player and person. Keep it up and keep working hard as we all believe you can lift one of these very soon," he added.

On the other hand, the World No. 2 Zverev was unable to gain a foothold in Sunday’s one-sided contest.

"It sucks standing next to this thing and not being able to touch it," Zverev said when stood by the winner’s trophy.

"Congratulations to Jannik, you deserve it. You are the best player in the world by far. I was hoping that I could be more of a competitor today but you are just too good, it is as simple as that. Congratulations to you and your team, you really deserve it. You have done all the right things and there is nobody who deserves this trophy more," he added.