हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Open

Australian Open: France's Elliot Benchetrit asks ball-girl to peel banana, gets scolded by umpire

French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit landed himself in trouble when he asked a ball-girl to peel a banana for him during the final qualifying round of the first major of the season i.e Australian Open on Saturday. 

Australian Open: France&#039;s Elliot Benchetrit asks ball-girl to peel banana, gets scolded by umpire
Representational image

French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit landed himself in trouble when he asked a ball-girl to peel a banana for him during the final qualifying round of the first major of the season i.e Australian Open on Saturday. 

In a video surfaced on social media, the 21-year-old can be seen taking a break midway through his qualifying clash against Kazakhstani-Russian tennis player Dmitry Popko when a young ball-girl approached him and offered him a banana., the Daily Mail reported. 

Benchetrit then accepted the banana before asking the girl to peel it for him. However, this did not go down well with umpire John Blom, who lashed out at the French tennis player saying that the girl is not his slave before asking him to peel it himself. 

Benchetrit then bit the top off banana first before putting it on his bag and resuming the play.

Following the incident, the French tennis star received backlash on social media. Let's take a look at some of the tweets:

Benchetrit eventually went on to clinch a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Popko to set up a first-round clash of the Australian Open against Japanese tennis player Yuichi Sugita.

On Tuesday, Elliot Benchetrit swept aside Sugita 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 triumph in the opening round of the tournament to storm into the second round. 

Tags:
Australian OpenElliot BenchetritTennisDmitry Popko
Next
Story

Australian Open: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashes out in opening round

Must Watch

PT3M25S

International racket disclosed in railway e-ticketing; Racket ties with Pakistan, Dubai and Bangladesh