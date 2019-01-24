हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucas Pouille

Australian Open: Louis Pouille edges Milos Raonic to reach maiden grand slam semis

Pouille will meet the winner of the last quarter-final, top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday's final.

Australian Open: Louis Pouille edges Milos Raonic to reach maiden grand slam semis
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

Frenchman Lucas Pouille tamed big-serving Milos Raonic 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 in the Australian Open quarter-final to advance to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday.

 

 

The 24-year-old Frenchman, took the first set with a brilliant forehand pass against an advancing Raonic in the tiebreak and converted his only breakpoint opportunity in the second set with a measured backhand lob before two winners and two big serves gave Pouille the second stanza.

 

 

Raonic made former top 10 player Pouille pay for wasting four breakpoints by winning the third set tiebreaker but, the Frenchman broke the Canadian again in the fourth, converting his third matchpoint to seal the contest in just over three hours.

 

 

Pouille will meet the winner of the last quarter-final top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday's final.

Tags:
Lucas PouilleAustralian OpenTennisMilos RaonicNovak DjokovicGrand Slam
Next
Story

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic through to semi-finals after Kei Nishikori retires

Must Watch

Maruti WagonR 2019 launched in India, price starts at Rs 4.19 lakh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close