Battle For The Throne: US Open 2025 Final Between Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz To Decide New World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster US Open 2025 final on Sunday. The great rivals Alcaraz and Sinner, who between them have lifted the past seven major titles, will make history in New York when they become the first players in the Open Era to contest three Grand Slam title matches in the same season.

The US Open 2025 final between Sinner and Alcaraz on Sunday will be for the season's final major trophy as well as No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

Notably, Sinner has held top spot for 65 consecutive weeks since capturing it on 10 June 2024, when he became the first Italian World No. 1. The 24-year-old will now face a winner-takes-all Slam final against his chief rival with a chance to hold his position.

The venue is especially significant, as Alcaraz became the youngest World No. 1 in history after capturing the US Open title in 2022. His victory over Casper Ruud in that final was a winner-takes-all clash, sealing both his first Grand Slam crown and the top ranking.

On the other hand, Alcaraz was most recently World No. 1 on September 10, 2023 and he has spent 36 weeks atop the ATP Rankings in his career. In 2022, he earned ATP Year-End No. 1 honours.

The 22-year-old will take a 9-5 Lexus ATP Head-to-Head series lead into his blockbuster with Sinner. They have also met in the two previous major finals, with Alcaraz saving three championship points to triumph at Roland Garros, and Sinner emerging victorious at Wimbledon.



Carlos Alcaraz Chases Major History At US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz will have a chance on Sunday to become the first man in the Open Era to win the US Open without losing a set. The Spaniard has not dropped a set through six matches in New York and has lost just 58 games in 18 sets, for an average of just more than three games per set. He has only needed two tie-breaks.

Notably, only five men in the Open Era have won a major without losing a set: Ken Rosewall (1971 Australian Open), Ilie Nastase (1973 Roland Garros), Bjorn Borg (1976 Wimbledon, Roland Garros 2x), Roger Federer (2007 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon) and Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros 4x).

Men To Win A Major Without Losing A Set (Open Era)

Player Tournaments

Ken Rosewall 1971 Australian Open

Ilie Nastase 1973 Roland Garros

Bjorn Borg 1976 Wimbledon, Roland Garros 2x

Roger Federer 2007 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal Roland Garros 4x

Alcaraz is a five-time major champion and the least number of sets he has dropped during a championship run is four, when he claimed glory at Wimbledon in 2023.

The last player to win the tournament without dropping a set was Neale Fraser in 1960, when it was known as the US Championships and not open to professionals.