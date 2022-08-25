World No 1 Novak Djokovic announced on Thursday (August 25) that he will be skipping the US Open 2022. In a note posted on Twitter, Djokovic wrote: "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"

The reason why Djokovic is not travelling for US Open to New York is due to strict rules of the country. United States of America has made it mandatory for every traveller that enters its border to be vaccinated agsinst the the Covid-19. Djokovic had a stance against the vaccines as he refused to be vaccinated.

The 3-time US Open champion had missed the Australia Opne 2022, the first Grand Slam of the year, due to the same reason. Back then, he had even flown to Melbourne before being denied entry to the country due to his unvaccinated status.

