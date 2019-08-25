BWF World Championships final, Live Updates: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu looks to seal an elusive gold at the BWF World Championships as she takes on Japanese star and world number three Nozomi Okuhara in the summit showdown of the women's singles event of the prestigious tournament in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# Sindhu has won two back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament and she will be keen to become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the tournament heading into the final clash.

# The duo has faced each other twice at the BWF World Championships, with both winning a match each.

# Sindhu and Okuhara last met each other in this year's Indonesia Open in July when the Indian shuttler emerged victorious in straight games.

Sindhu booked her place in the final of the tournament by easing past fourth-seed Chen Yu Fei of China 21-7, 21-14 in the one-sided semi-final match of the tournament. With the win, Sindhu scripted history by making it to the final of BWF World Championships for the third consecutive time.

Okuhara, on the other hand, bounced back strongly from the first game down to eventually clinch a 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 win over seventh-seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in another last-four match that lasted one hour and 23 minutes.

Heading into the summit showdown, the Indian shuttler will look to avenge her final defeat to Okuhara in the epic 2017 World Championships final which went on to become the longest women's singles gold medal match in the history of the event. Sindhu slumped to defeat at the hands of Okuhara in three games of the match that lasted for 110-minute.

The duo has faced each other 15 times in their badminton career, with Sindhu leading the head-to-head series between them by 8-7.