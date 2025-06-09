Advertisement
CARLOS ALCARAZ

Carlos Alcaraz Clinches French Open 2025 Title, Stuns Jannik Sinner In Classic Final

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz recovered from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in a classic French Open 2025 men's singles final.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 01:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Carlos Alcaraz Clinches French Open 2025 Title, Stuns Jannik Sinner In Classic Final Pic credit: Roland Garros

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open 2025 title after stunning world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a classic men's singles final in five sets on Sunday. Alcaraz became just the ninth player to rally from two sets down and win a Grand Slam final in the Open Era.

The 22-year-old Sinner showed extraordinary fight to register 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-2) win over Sinner after five hours and 29 minutes - the longest French Open final in history.

Alcaraz, who produced the finest performance of his career, is the first man to win a Grand Slam title after saving the match point since Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

More to follow...

