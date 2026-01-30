Carlos Alcaraz creates history, outlasts Alexander Zverev in record 5h 27m long semi-final to reach first Australian Open final

In a marathon clash that will be etched into the archives of tennis history, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz survived a grueling physical and mental battle to defeat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2026 Australian Open on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings, overcame World No. 3 Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 after a pulsating five hours, 27 minutes inside Rod Laver Arena, the longest semi-final in the history of the Australian Open.

After appearing to recover from the upper right leg injury that hampered him from late in the third set, the Spaniard fought back from 3-5 in the decider and collapsed to the ground in jubilation after sealing his first final appearance in Melbourne.

This will be the maiden Australian Open final for Alcaraz, who will take on Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic on Sunday for the trophy.



"Believing, all the time. I always say you have to believe in yourself, no matter if you are struggling or what you have been through. No matter about anything, you still have to believe in yourself all the time. I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches that I have played in my short career," said Alcaraz in his on-court interview, when asked how he won the match.

"I have been in these kinds of situations and I knew what I had to do. I had to put my heart into the match. I think I did it and I fought until the last ball. I knew I was going to have my chances. I am extremely proud of myself with the way that I fought and came back in the fifth set," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz Creates History At 22

Notably, Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest man in the Open Era to reach the final at all four majors and the 22-year-old Spaniard could now face Sinner in a fourth consecutive major title showdown.

Into his eighth championship major match, the top seed will seek his seventh major on Sunday.

"I am really happy to play my first final in Melbourne. It was something I was chasing a lot, pursuing a lot," Alcaraz said.

"Having the chance to fight for the title. I think it has been a great tournament so far and my level is increasing a lot. But one thing I think I am going to say is I could not be here doing this interview right now without [the fans]. It was a pleasure playing in front of all of you. The way you pushed me back in the match... I am really grateful for the support," he added.

Alcaraz won 78 per cent (35/45) of points at the net in his epic win. The 22-year-old is now 15-1 in fifth sets, while he has also taken a 7-6 lead in his ATP Head-to-Head series with Zverev.

Meanwhile, Friday’s agonising defeat leaves the 28-year-old Zverev still chasing his maiden Grand Slam title. The German, who was just three points from victory, was aiming to reach his fourth slam final and second consecutive in Melbourne.