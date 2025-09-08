Carlos Alcaraz Creates History With US Open 2025 Title, Becomes 7th Player To Win 50 Million Dollars In Career Prize Money
Carlos Alcaraz didn't just lift a trophy for winning the US Open 2025 and returned to No. 1 spot, he also got a big paycheque, which took him to yet another career milestone.
- Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in US Open 2025 final to create history
- Carlos Alcaraz becomes world No. 1 after winning US Open 2025 title
- Alcaraz has become the 7th player in history to surpass 50 million dollars in career prize money
Carlos Alcaraz became world No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the first time since 2023 after beating rival Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Spaniard started his fifth stint as World No. 1 on Monday and 37th week overall at the summit. Alcaraz jumped ahead of Sinner in the ATP Live Rankings at the start of the tournament, piling on the pressure before confirming his return to No. 1 with a high-quality 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Italian in the final.
Notably, Alcaraz didn't just lift a trophy for winning the US Open and returned to No. 1 spot, he also got a big paycheque, which took him to yet another career milestone.
Having arrived at US Open 2025 with 48,486,628 dollars in career prize money, the 22-year-old Spaniard's 5,000,000 dollars paycheque for winning the tournament elevated his haul up to 53,486,628 dollars.
With that, he became just the seventh tennis player in either ATP or WTA history to surpass 50 million dollars in career prize money.
Players To Win 50 Million Dollars Or More In Prize Money In ATP Or WTA History
Novak Djokovic: 190,194,053 Dollars
Rafael Nadal: 134,946,100 Dollars
Roger Federer: 130,594,339 Dollars
Serena Williams: 94,816,730 Dollars
Andy Murray: 64,687,542 Dollars
Alexander Zverev: 54,692,659 Dollars
Carlos Alcaraz: 53,486,628 Dollars
Meanwhile, Alcaraz is also the first player born in the 2000s, male or female, to surpass 50 million dollars in career prize money.
Most Career Prize Money Won Players Born In 2000s:
Carlos Alcaraz: 53,486,628 dollars
Jannik Sinner: 48,779,987 dollars
Iga Swiatek: 42,595,015 dollars
Coco Gauff: 28,135,961 dollars
Felix Auger-Aliassime: 17,209,789 dollars
Major Milestone For Novak Djokovic
As per Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic surpassed 190 million dollars for the first time after reaching his fourth straight Grand Slam semifinal, rising from 188,934,053 dollars to $190,194,053 dollars.
On the other hand, Andrey Rublev crossed the 30 million dollars mark in career earnings after his fourth-round finish, moving up from dollars 29,935,883 to 30,335,883 dollars.
