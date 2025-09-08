Carlos Alcaraz Creates History With US Open 2025 Title, Becomes 7th Player To Win 50 Million Dollars In Career Prize Money

Carlos Alcaraz became world No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the first time since 2023 after beating rival Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard started his fifth stint as World No. 1 on Monday and 37th week overall at the summit. Alcaraz jumped ahead of Sinner in the ATP Live Rankings at the start of the tournament, piling on the pressure before confirming his return to No. 1 with a high-quality 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Italian in the final.

Notably, Alcaraz didn't just lift a trophy for winning the US Open and returned to No. 1 spot, he also got a big paycheque, which took him to yet another career milestone.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Having arrived at US Open 2025 with 48,486,628 dollars in career prize money, the 22-year-old Spaniard's 5,000,000 dollars paycheque for winning the tournament elevated his haul up to 53,486,628 dollars.

With that, he became just the seventh tennis player in either ATP or WTA history to surpass 50 million dollars in career prize money.

Players To Win 50 Million Dollars Or More In Prize Money In ATP Or WTA History

Novak Djokovic: 190,194,053 Dollars

Rafael Nadal: 134,946,100 Dollars

Roger Federer: 130,594,339 Dollars

Serena Williams: 94,816,730 Dollars

Andy Murray: 64,687,542 Dollars

Alexander Zverev: 54,692,659 Dollars

Carlos Alcaraz: 53,486,628 Dollars



ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2025 Final, Defeats Jannik Sinner to Reclaim World No. 1 Ranking

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is also the first player born in the 2000s, male or female, to surpass 50 million dollars in career prize money.

Most Career Prize Money Won Players Born In 2000s:

Carlos Alcaraz: 53,486,628 dollars

Jannik Sinner: 48,779,987 dollars

Iga Swiatek: 42,595,015 dollars

Coco Gauff: 28,135,961 dollars

Felix Auger-Aliassime: 17,209,789 dollars

Major Milestone For Novak Djokovic

As per Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic surpassed 190 million dollars for the first time after reaching his fourth straight Grand Slam semifinal, rising from 188,934,053 dollars to $190,194,053 dollars.

On the other hand, Andrey Rublev crossed the 30 million dollars mark in career earnings after his fourth-round finish, moving up from dollars 29,935,883 to 30,335,883 dollars.