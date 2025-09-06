Carlos Alcaraz On Cusp Of History, Could Become The First Man To Achieve THIS Major Feat At US Open...

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz overcame legendary Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the US Open 2025 final. It's the seventh major final and second in New York for Alcaraz who is chasing history at the US Open.

In an absorbing two-hour and 25-minute clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz avenged his recent losses to Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open and the 2024 Paris Olympics to stay on track for his sixth Grand Slam title and a return to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

"It's a great feeling. Once again in the final here at the US Open, it feels amazing," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

"It means a lot to me. Today, I'd say - it wasn't the best level of the tournament for me, but I just kept a good level from the beginning until the last point. I served pretty well, I think that was really, really important. Trying to play a really physical match and I think I did it. In general, I played really good tennis and I'm just really happy to be able to play in my second final here," he added.



Carlos Alcaraz Chases Major History At US Open

Carlos Alcaraz will now face Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster US Open 2025 final. Alcaraz will now have a chance on Sunday to become the first man in the Open Era to win the US Open without losing a set.



The Spaniard has not dropped a set through six matches in New York and has lost just 58 games in 18 sets, for an average of just more than three games per set. He has only needed two tie-breaks.

"For me it's great. It's something that I'm working on, just the consistency in the matches, in the tournaments, in the year in general. Just not having ups and downs in the match. Just the level that I start the match [with], just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match," Alcaraz said.



"So I'm thinking I'm doing that in this tournament, which I'm really proud about. Yeah, let's see. But probably I'm just getting mature. I just getting to know myself much better, what I need on, off the court. The things that I'm doing off the court I think I'm doing really, really well, which helps a lot, and to play my best tennis. I think it's getting better," she added.

Notably, only five men in the Open Era have won a major without losing a set: Ken Rosewall (1971 Australian Open), Ilie Nastase (1973 Roland Garros), Bjorn Borg (1976 Wimbledon, Roland Garros 2x), Roger Federer (2007 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon) and Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros 4x).

Men To Win A Major Without Losing A Set (Open Era)

Player Tournaments



Ken Rosewall 1971 Australian Open

Ilie Nastase 1973 Roland Garros

Bjorn Borg 1976 Wimbledon, Roland Garros 2x

Roger Federer 2007 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal Roland Garros 4x

Alcaraz is a five-time major champion and the least number of sets he has dropped during a championship run is four, when he claimed glory at Wimbledon in 2023. The last player to win the tournament without dropping a set was Neale Fraser in 1960, when it was known as the US Championships and not open to professionals.