Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner? Who Will First Complete Career Grand Slam?

When Jannik Sinner won the Wimbledon 2025 title on Sunday, July 13 with a four-set victory against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian added another wrinkle to their ATP Head-to-Head rivalry.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz are now only one major title away from completing the Career Grand Slam. While Sinner is only missing a French Open trophy, Alcaraz needs an Australian Open crown.

Notably, only five men in the Open Era have achieved this massive feat: Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Nadal was the youngest as he achieved the milestone at the age of 24 at the 2010 US Open.

Men Who Have Completed Career Grand Slam (Open Era)

Rod Laver 1969 US Open 31*



Andre Agassi 1999 Roland Garros 29



Roger Federer 2009 Roland Garros 27



Rafael Nadal 2010 US Open 24



Novak Djokovic 2016 Roland Garros 29

*Laver competed before the Open Era began

As per ATP official website, if Alcaraz, who is currently 22, wins one of the next two editions of the Australian Open, he will own all four Grand Slam trophies at a younger age than any other man in the Open Era.

On the other hand, if Sinner wins Roland Garros title next year, he will be 24, but older than Nadal was when the Spaniard completed his Career Grand Slam.

Sinner held three championship points in the French Open 2025 final against Alcaraz before falling short in a memorable five-set classic. Had he claimed the Coupe des Mousquetaires, the Italian would have been halfway to winning all four majors in the same season. Laver is the only man in the Open Era to do that, having swept the quartet of titles in 1969.

Alcaraz and Sinner have won the past seven major trophies dating back to the 2024 Australian Open. If one of them wins at the US Open, it will be the first time two men have claimed all four Slams in two consecutive calendar years since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in 2006 and 2007. Federer and Nadal are the only duo to accomplish the feat in the Open Era.