JANNIK SINNER

China Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sinks Fabian Marozsan, Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Alex de Minaur

Jannik Sinner beat the world no. 57 Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the China Open in Beijing. Sinner dominated the early stages against Marozsan, but the Hungarian forced him to work hard to seal the victory.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
China Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sinks Fabian Marozsan, Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Alex de MinaurPic credit: ATP Tour On X

Jannik Sinner produced a blazing finish to overcome Fabian Marozsan and book his semi-final spot at the China Open 2025 in Beijing on Monday. World No. 2 Sinner rallied from a break down by winning the final three games of the match for a 6-1, 7-5 victory against Marozsan in Beijing. 

After breezing through the first set, the Italian had to dig deep to overturn a 4-5 deficit and book a semi-final clash with fellow Top 10 player Alex de Minaur.

"I feel like I started off very well in the first set and we both played very well in the second set. I had some big chances at 4-3 but couldn’t use them. He’s someone whose peak is very high, I knew that before the match. When he was serving for the set, he made a couple of unforced errors which helped me of course to come back and win in two," Sinner was quoted as saying by ATP Tour. 

"It's psychological of course, too, but it’s also how you arrive at these moments. I tried to fight, had some tough service game holds from 0/30 a couple of times. I’m happy how I fought today," he added. 

Sinner dominated the early stages against Marozsan, but the Hungarian forced him to work hard to seal the victory. Going toe to toe with the 20-time tour-level titlist from the baseline, Marozsan saved four break points to level at 4-4 in the second set, then broke Sinner’s serve for the first time to raise the prospect of a deciding set.

However, the World No. 57 Marozsan couldn’t sustain his momentum. He played a loose 10th game, allowing Sinner to break to love, and the Italian repeated the feat in the 12th game to seal the victory.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur Battle In Semis

Now into the semi-finals in China Open for the third time, the 2023 champion Sinner will take on Alex de Minaur for a spot in the championship match. The Australian third seed De Minaur earlier advanced after his quarter-final opponent, Jakub Mensik, who was forced to retire when trailing 1-4 in the first set due to injury.

Sinner will enter Tuesday’s semi-finals with a 10-0 ATP Head-to-Head lead against De Minaur. The Italian, who is second in the ATP Live Race To Turin and has already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals, has now reached the last four in seven of his eight tournaments in 2025. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

