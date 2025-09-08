After Carlos Alcaraz clinched the US Open 2025 title and reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero revealed that the Spaniard underwent a 15-day training camp, concentrating on fine-tuning every aspect of his game to overcome his rival Jannik Sinner.

Two months ago, Carlos Alcaraz was beaten by Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final, a result that gave him much to reflect on. The Spaniard had earlier edged Sinner at Roland Garros final, but needed to save three championship points to win the title.

But at the grass-court major, Sinner prevailed in four sets to capture his fourth Grand Slam and close the gap to just one behind Alcaraz. According to coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, that setback gave Alcaraz plenty to ponder - and he did exactly that to overcome Sinner.

"I think it was very important, because we maybe practised for 15 days, very focused on the details that we have to improve to play against Jannik," said Ferrero, who revealed that they reviewed those matches.

"We know that in this kind of surface, on hard courts, Jannik is always very difficult to play and [is] winning a lot of matches. I think it helped a lot, because he realised what he has to improve a lot, and I was very focused on it," he added.



Alcaraz was ready for the US Open final, a winner-takes-all clash for the season’s final major trophy as well as World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. The 22-year-old Alcaraz produced a nearly flawless performance to beat the top seed Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 42 minutes.

"I think we prepared the match very good, watching some matches and seeing the specific details we had to play. Carlos did 100 per cent [of what he needed to]. It's easy to say and very difficult to do it. The performance today was perfect. I think he compromised [with] himself to go for the match all the time, tried to put pressure on the rival sooner than Jannik. I think it's one of the keys," Ferrero said.

"I think these guys hit the ball, both of them, very, very fast, and I think who hits first takes the advantage on points. Carlos has maybe more variety [in] his game, and he can do more, like slice, go to the net, and do more things than maybe Jannik. But I think it helps a lot to change a little bit the way of the game," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz's Tremendous Serving At US Open 2025

Notably, a major factor in Carlos Alcaraz’s success throughout the US Open 2025, including the final, was his outstanding serving. He won 98 of 101 service games in the tournament and faced just one break point against the Italian, who converted his lone opportunity.

"I think in this moment it's maybe the moment that he has more improvement in his serve, and it's been very useful on the court, and in important moments he's using it a lot. During all Cincinnati and also during all US Open, I think the serve is one of the keys to win the tournaments, for sure," said Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.