World No. 1 and defending champion, Novak Djokovic, will have his task cut out at the French Open beginning on May 22 as he could face 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, with the Spanish fifth seed drawn in the same quarter as the Serb.

Also, talented Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz joins the two stalwarts in the top half as the sixth seed, and could face Djokovic or Nadal in the semifinals. Alcaraz, who will be making his second appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam, has been placed in third seed, Germanys Alexander Zverev's quarter.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev anchors the draw on its bottom line, with fourth seed from Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third quarter alongside eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway. Russia's Andrey Rublev, seeded seventh, is a potential quarterfinal opponent for Medvedev, according to atptour.com.

All you need to know about French Open 2022

Where does the French Open 2022 take place?

Paris, France.

When will the French Open 2022 start?

May 22-June 5

At what time will the French Open 2022 start every day?

2:30 PM IST

French Open Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of French Open 2022 in India. So, the live telecast of Roland Garros in India will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming online of French Open 2022 will be available on Sony LIV.

French Open 2022 Prize Money

SINGLES Winner: €2,200,000 / 2,000 points

Finalist: €1,100,000 / 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: €600,000 / 720 points

Quarter-finalist: €380,000 / 360 points

Round of 16: €220,000 / 180 points

Round of 32: €125,800 / 90 points

Round of 64: €86,000 / 45 points

Round of 128: €62,000 / 10 points

DOUBLES (€ per team) Winner: €580,000 / 2,000 points

Finalist: €290,000/ 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: €146,000 / 720 points

Quarter-finalist: €79,500 / 360 points

Round of 16: €42,000 / 180 points

Round of 32: €25,000 / 90 points

Round of 64: €15,500 / 0 points

French Open Defending champions

Men Singles - Novak Djokovic

Women Singles - Barbora Krejcikova

Men’s Doubles – Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicholas Mahut

Women’s Doubles – Barbora Krejcikova / Katherina Siniakova

Most Titles

Men’s Singles – Rafael Nadal – 13

Women’s Singles – Chris Evert – 7

French Open 2022- Top seeds

Men- 1. Novak Djokovic, 2.Daniil Medvedev, 3.Alexander Zverev, 4.Stefanos Tsitsipas, 5.Rafael Nadal, 6.Carlos Alcaraz, 7.Andrey Rublev, 8.Casper Ruud, 9.Felix Auger-Aliassime, 10.Cameron Norrie

Women – 1.Iga Swiatek, 2. Barbora Krejcikova, 3. Paula Badosa, 4. Maria Sakkari, 5. Anett Kontaveit, 6. Ons Jabeur, 7. Aryna Sabalenka, 8. Karolina Pliskova, 9. Danielle Collins, 10. Garbine Muguruza