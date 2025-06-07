French Open 2025 Final: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka - When And Where To Watch In India, UK, USA, France?
As the clay courts of Roland Garros reach their climax, tennis fans are in for a blockbuster finale in the French Open 2025 Women’s Singles Final, where World No. 2 Coco Gauff takes on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The match will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.
Trending Photos
This final is not just a clash between two top-seeded stars, but also a battle of power, speed, and strategic brilliance.
Coco Gauff, just 21 years old, is playing in her second French Open final after finishing runner-up in 2022. The American has been in sublime form, displaying maturity beyond her years. Her straight-set win in the semifinal over French wildcard Lois Boisson highlighted her aggressive baseline play and improved serve.
Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian powerhouse and reigning World No. 1, comes into the final with enormous confidence. She stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek in a dramatic semifinal, ending Swiatek’s 26-match win streak at Roland Garros. Sabalenka has improved her movement and consistency on clay, making her a formidable opponent.
Both players are seeking their first French Open title, adding extra spice to what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
Head-to-Head Record
Total Meetings: 10
Wins: 5 each
Most Recent Match: Sabalenka won in straight sets at the 2025 Madrid Open final
Match Timing
Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
Start Time:
- India – 6:30 PM IST
- UK – 2:00 PM BST
- USA (ET) – 9:00 AM ET
- France – 3:00 PM CEST
Live Streaming & Broadcast Info
Here’s how to watch the French Open 2025 final around the globe:
India
- TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network
- Streaming: SonyLIV
USA
- TV Channels: TNT, truTV
- Streaming: Max, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV
UK
- TV & Streaming: Eurosport, Discovery+ Premium
France
- TV & Free Streaming: France Télévisions, France TV
Australia
- Streaming: 9Now (Free with account)
Rest of World
Fans outside major markets can use VPN services to access free streams via France.TV or 9Now.
What to Expect
Gauff’s Strengths: Athleticism, defensive retrievals, sharp backhand
Sabalenka’s Strengths: Big serve, aggressive groundstrokes, baseline control
Key to victory: Gauff must absorb Sabalenka's pace and force long rallies, while Sabalenka will aim to dictate from the first ball and keep points short.
With history on the line and two of the brightest stars in women’s tennis going head-to-head, the French Open 2025 final promises a spectacular display of athleticism and emotion. Whether you’re watching from home or streaming on the go, this is a match you won’t want to miss.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv