French Open 2025 Final: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka - When And Where To Watch In India, UK, USA, France?

This final is not just a clash between two top-seeded stars, but also a battle of power, speed, and strategic brilliance.

Coco Gauff, just 21 years old, is playing in her second French Open final after finishing runner-up in 2022. The American has been in sublime form, displaying maturity beyond her years. Her straight-set win in the semifinal over French wildcard Lois Boisson highlighted her aggressive baseline play and improved serve.

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian powerhouse and reigning World No. 1, comes into the final with enormous confidence. She stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek in a dramatic semifinal, ending Swiatek’s 26-match win streak at Roland Garros. Sabalenka has improved her movement and consistency on clay, making her a formidable opponent.

Both players are seeking their first French Open title, adding extra spice to what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Head-to-Head Record

Total Meetings: 10

Wins: 5 each

Most Recent Match: Sabalenka won in straight sets at the 2025 Madrid Open final

Match Timing

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Start Time:

India – 6:30 PM IST

UK – 2:00 PM BST

USA (ET) – 9:00 AM ET

France – 3:00 PM CEST



Live Streaming & Broadcast Info

Here’s how to watch the French Open 2025 final around the globe:

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Streaming: SonyLIV

USA

TV Channels: TNT, truTV

Streaming: Max, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV

UK

TV & Streaming: Eurosport, Discovery+ Premium

France

TV & Free Streaming: France Télévisions, France TV

Australia

Streaming: 9Now (Free with account)

Rest of World

Fans outside major markets can use VPN services to access free streams via France.TV or 9Now.

What to Expect

Gauff’s Strengths: Athleticism, defensive retrievals, sharp backhand

Sabalenka’s Strengths: Big serve, aggressive groundstrokes, baseline control

Key to victory: Gauff must absorb Sabalenka's pace and force long rallies, while Sabalenka will aim to dictate from the first ball and keep points short.

With history on the line and two of the brightest stars in women’s tennis going head-to-head, the French Open 2025 final promises a spectacular display of athleticism and emotion. Whether you’re watching from home or streaming on the go, this is a match you won’t want to miss.