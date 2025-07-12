Advertisement
IGA SWIATEK

Iga Swiatek Scripts History, Crushes Amanda Anisimova For Her 1st Wimbledon Title

Poland's Iga Swiatek beat her American opponent Amanda Anisimova in just 57 minutes to win her maiden Wimbledon title.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 10:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Iga Swiatek Scripts History, Crushes Amanda Anisimova For Her 1st Wimbledon Title Pic credit: WTA

The former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek crushed American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes on Saturday to win the Wimbledon 2025 women's single title. This is Swiatek's sixth career Grand Slam singles title and a maiden Wimbledon crown.

With her commanding performance, Swiatek swept to her first title since she lifted a fourth Roland Garros trophy last spring, and improved her record to 6-0 in major finals. She has now become Grand Slam champion on all surfaces.

In addition to making her the first Wimbledon singles champion from Poland in the Open Era, the victory also marks Swiatek's 100th career Grand Slam match win. She now is 100-20 in Grand Slam main draws since her Grand Slam main-draw debut in 2019.

The 24-year-old Swiatek stamped her authority on the match with the first 6-0 opening set in a women's singles final at Wimbledon since 1983 -- when Martina Navrratilova defeated Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3. Before that, the 1973-75 finals all saw 6-0 first sets -- including Billie Jean King's 6-0, 7-5 win over a then-18-year-old Chris Evert in 1973.

With this, Swiatek joined Stefanie Graf in an exclusive club of players to win a major final without losing a game. Graf defeated Natasha Zvereva by the same score in the final of Roland Garros in 1988.

On the other hand, Anisimova hit 14 unforced errors in each set, and failed to hold serve despite holding four game points in the third game. It was the only game of the 12 in which she had a break or game point.

Despite the sad ending, Anisimova's effort at SW19 was overall a career-changing one. She scored her first-ever win over a World No. 1 against Aryna Sabalenkain the semifinals, and will crack the Top 10 for the first time in her career on Monday.

