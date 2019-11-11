India's Leander Paes slips out of top-100 of men's doubles rankings

For the first time in 19 years, Indian tennis ace Leander Paes dropped out of top 100 of the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) men's doubles rankings in the recent list released on Monday.

18-time Grand Slam champion Paes has slipped from 96th spot to the 101st position in the doubles chart.

With 856 points, Paes is currently the fourth-highest ranked player from the country behind Rohan Bopanna (38th spot), Divij Sharan (46th position) and Purav Raja, who has once again made it to the top-100.

Raja, who was earlier ranked 101 in the ATP men's doubles rankings, has climbed up eight positions to occupy 93rd spot.

Paes , who has not appeared at the tennis court since this year's US Open in September, has made himself available for India's Davis Cup clash against Pakistan from November 29-30.

In the men's singles rankings which is led by Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran still remains India's top-ranked singles player at 95th position. While Sumit Nagal has climbed up two slots to take 127th position, Ramkumar Ramanathan has surged up nine places to take 190th spot.