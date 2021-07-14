Is Leander Paes dating Bollywood star Kim Sharma? Goa holiday pics go viral

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is in the news again, but this time not for his Olympic exploits. Paes, who has represented India in record seven Olympic Games – between 1992 and 2016 – is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Kim Sharma. Social media was abuzz when cozy pictures of Paes and Kim emerged from a Goa restaurant. The Indian doubles specialist will not be heading to Tokyo Olympics this year as he officially retired from tennis after the end of 2020.

Social media and the couples’ fans have been asking only one thing that ‘Are they dating?’ and even we have this question! A photo has been shared by a restaurant in Goa where Kim Sharma and Leander Paes stand close to each other and the tennis star’s hand is on the actor’s waist. This is not the first time Leander and Kim have been spending time together. They are spotted frequently at pilates studio and even enjoy walks in the Bandra, Mumbai.

A restaurant-bar in Goa outed Leander and Kim as dating. Pictures shared by ‘Pousada By The Beach’ showed the tennis champion and actor enjoying a meal together. Another picture, also shared by the restaurant on its Instagram account, showed the two. The post was captioned, “Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach.”

Take a look at the photos of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes from Goa…

Kim Sharma was earlier dating Harshvardhan Rane, who talked about their breakup. She was rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuvraj Singh in the past as well.

Paes was earlier in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife Rhea Pillai and also rumoured to be dating another Bollywood star Mahima Chaudhary. The Indian tennis legend a Olympic bronze (1996 single) and a silver medal (2004 doubles) to his name in his career. Apart from this, Paes has also won eight Grand Slam doubles titles and 10 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.