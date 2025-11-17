Advertisement
JANNIK SINNER

Jannik Sinner Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Defend ATP Finals Title In Turin

Jannik Sinner delivered another masterclass on home soil as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to successfully defend his ATP Finals title in Turin.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Jannik Sinner Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Defend ATP Finals Title In TurinImage Credit:- X

Jannik Sinner delivered another masterclass on home soil as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to successfully defend his ATP Finals title in Turin. In front of a roaring Italian crowd, Sinner produced a near-flawless performance to seal the championship 7-6(4), 7-5, reaffirming his status as one of the world’s most dominant indoor players.

A Rivalry That Continues to Define Modern Tennis

The 2025 season has been shaped by the fierce rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz, two young superstars who have consistently pushed each other to new heights. Alcaraz arrived in Turin already assured of the year-end World No. 1 ranking, but Sinner had history on his mind and momentum on his side.

With both players known for their explosive baseline game and athletic court coverage, the match promised fireworks and delivered from the very first ball.

First Set: Decided by Razor-Thin Margins

The opening set saw both players hold serve with authority. Sinner’s booming first serve and clean ball-striking kept Alcaraz on the defensive, while Alcaraz responded with his trademark creativity and court speed. With no breaks of serve, the set moved into a tense tie-break. Sinner seized the early mini-break and maintained the pressure, eventually taking the set 7-6(4) to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Second Set: Sinner’s Late Break Seals the Championship

The second set unfolded much like the first: tight, tactical, and fiercely competitive. Alcaraz threatened to swing the momentum his way but struggled physically during long rallies, appearing to battle hamstring discomfort.

Sinner stepped up at the crucial moment, breaking Alcaraz late in the set and calmly serving out the match 7-5 to clinch his second consecutive ATP Finals crown.

Sinner’s Growing Legacy

With this victory, Sinner becomes:

  • The youngest player since 2004 to defend the ATP Finals title
  • One of the most dominant indoor players in recent history, extending his remarkable indoor winning streak
  • A leading contender heading into the 2026 season, with momentum and fan support at an all-time high
  • His consistent performances throughout the year have cemented his place at the elite level of men’s tennis.

Alcaraz: A Season of Consistency Despite Final Hurdle

While the defeat was a setback, Carlos Alcaraz ended the year as World No. 1, backed by multiple finals appearances and elite performances across surfaces. His ability to push Sinner in high-pressure situations shows the rivalry is far from one-sided, and is likely to define men’s tennis for years to come.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis.

