Jannik Sinner Exacts Revenge Over Carlos Alcaraz, Clinches Wimbledon 2025 Title
Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz to win the Wimbledon 2025 title on Sunday.
Jannik Sinner gained revenge over his rival Carlos Alcaraz to win the Wimbledon 2025 title on Sunday. It is first Wimbledon title for Sinner.
Notably, Alcaraz last month had pulled off a thrilling win at Roland Garros, saving three championship points to claw past Sinner in an epic five-set, five-hour, 29-minute final.
