Jannik Sinner Joins Carlos Alcaraz, Secures Spot In 2025 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner has qualified for the 2025 ATP Finals, joining his rival Carlos Alcaraz in the season-ending event in Turin.

The world No. 1 Sinner will return to his home country to defend the year-end championship title he claimed in 2024 without losing a set. This year’s ATP Finals will be held at the Inalpi Arena from November 9-16.

Notably, Sinner will compete in the event for the third consecutive season and the fourth time overall. According to the ATP Win/Loss Index, he holds a 10-2 record at the event, with his only defeat in the past two editions coming against Novak Djokovic (in the 2023 final).

The Italian has enjoyed another standout year, lifting two major trophies for the second straight season and reaching an ATP Masters 1000 final in Rome. Sinner successfully defended his Australian Open title and emerged victorious at Wimbledon for the first time. The World No. 1 also held three championship points in the Roland Garros final before suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old, the only player who has been No. 1 in the ATP Rankings this season, has held top spot for 60 consecutive weeks dating back to his ascension last June.

Sinner will battle Alcaraz for ATP Year-End No. 1 honours in a race that appears set to go down to the wire.

Notably, Sinner made his ATP Finals debut in 2021 as an alternate, when he replaced countryman Matteo Berrettini. That year, he pushed Daniil Medvedev to a final-set tie-break and defeated Hubert Hurkacz. He won nine of his 10 matches in Turin in his two appearances since.

Meanwhile, Sinner withdrew from the Canadian Masters in Toronto last month due to an elbow injury. Refreshed after nearly a month away from competition, the Italian is set to return to action and defend his Cincinnati Open title.

He has had a challenging early summer, losing a gruelling French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz before bouncing back to beat the Spaniard at Wimbledon and claim his fourth Grand Slam title.