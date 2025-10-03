Jannik Sinner Prepares For Shanghai Masters Title Defence After Beijing Triumph

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner is gearing up for what he calls a “tough challenge” as he begins his Shanghai Masters title defence. The Italian will open his campaign against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, ranked No. 49, who famously pushed him to five sets at Roland Garros 2023.

Sinner arrives in Shanghai straight after winning his 21st career ATP title in Beijing, where he defeated teenager Learner Tien in the final. With just a single practice session available before his opener, the 24-year-old admitted preparation is far from ideal.

“It’s going to be very difficult, especially the first match. You never know what’s going to happen,” Sinner said in his pre-tournament press conference.

Djokovic Looms as Main Rival

The tournament will miss World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew due to fitness concerns. That puts Novak Djokovic, a four-time Shanghai champion, as the most significant obstacle between Sinner and a successful title defence. Last year, Sinner memorably overcame Djokovic in the final to lift the trophy, one of the landmark victories of his career.

Hungry for Improvement

Following his US Open final defeat to Alcaraz, which also cost him the No. 1 ranking, Sinner hinted at making adjustments to his game. He revealed that those subtle tweaks are beginning to show results. “We’re not making huge changes, just small adjustments to get better as a player. Some shots are working better than before, while others still need improvement,” Sinner explained.

The Italian stressed that consistent match play is vital to his progress. “I’m just looking forward to having as many matches as possible. That gives me the opportunity to test things and keep improving,” he added.

Looking Ahead

With momentum from Beijing and confidence in his steady evolution, Sinner remains focused on the challenge ahead in Shanghai. Though short on preparation time, his resilience and adaptability may once again prove decisive in his quest to defend the title.