Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Final? Check Details

The tennis world is set for a blockbuster clash as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the US Open 2025 men’s singles final. The much-anticipated showdown brings two of the sport’s brightest stars head-to-head in New York, as both aim to add another Grand Slam title to their names. Fans across the globe are eager to witness the continuation of this modern-day rivalry, and here’s how you can catch all the action live.

US Live Streaming and Broadcast

In the United States, the final will be broadcast on ESPN networks and ABC, while fans can also stream it online via ESPN+ and the ABC app. For those without subscriptions, platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV are offering free trial options to stream the match.

Where to Watch in India

Indian tennis fans can watch the final live on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on JioHotstar. The match is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. IST, making it a late-night spectacle for Indian viewers.

UK and European Coverage

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis, or stream through Sky Go and NOW TV. Meanwhile, fans in Germany and across Europe can follow the action on SportEurope.TV (formerly SportDeutschland.tv), as well as on Sky and WOW streaming services.

Match Timing

US (ET): 2:00 p.m.

UK (BST): 7:00 p.m.

India (IST): 11:30 p.m.

Clash of the Titans

This final is more than just a title match; it’s a rivalry that’s shaping the future of men’s tennis. With Sinner and Alcaraz already delivering classic encounters in the past, the US Open 2025 final promises to be another unforgettable chapter in their rivalry.