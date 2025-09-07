Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956671https://zeenews.india.com/tennis/jannik-sinner-vs-carlos-alcaraz-when-and-where-to-watch-us-open-2025-final-check-details-2956671.html
NewsTennis
JANNIK SINNER

Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Final? Check Details

US Open 2025: The tennis world is set for a blockbuster clash as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the men’s singles final. Here are the live streaming details. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Final? Check DetailsImage Credit:- X

The tennis world is set for a blockbuster clash as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the US Open 2025 men’s singles final. The much-anticipated showdown brings two of the sport’s brightest stars head-to-head in New York, as both aim to add another Grand Slam title to their names. Fans across the globe are eager to witness the continuation of this modern-day rivalry, and here’s how you can catch all the action live.

US Live Streaming and Broadcast

In the United States, the final will be broadcast on ESPN networks and ABC, while fans can also stream it online via ESPN+ and the ABC app. For those without subscriptions, platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV are offering free trial options to stream the match.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to Watch in India

Indian tennis fans can watch the final live on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on JioHotstar. The match is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. IST, making it a late-night spectacle for Indian viewers.

UK and European Coverage

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis, or stream through Sky Go and NOW TV. Meanwhile, fans in Germany and across Europe can follow the action on SportEurope.TV (formerly SportDeutschland.tv), as well as on Sky and WOW streaming services.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Who Is The Modern-Era Tennis Great? Check Head-To-Head Stats, Finals, And Iconic Clashes

 

Match Timing

US (ET): 2:00 p.m.

UK (BST): 7:00 p.m.

India (IST): 11:30 p.m.

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka Wins US Open 2025: What Is The Prize Money She Received? Check Details

 

Clash of the Titans

This final is more than just a title match; it’s a rivalry that’s shaping the future of men’s tennis. With Sinner and Alcaraz already delivering classic encounters in the past, the US Open 2025 final promises to be another unforgettable chapter in their rivalry. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK