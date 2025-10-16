Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic: How To Watch Six Kings Slam Semi-Final In India?

Tennis fans in India are gearing up for an exciting showdown as Jannik Sinner takes on Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Six Kings Slam. The exhibition tournament, featuring six of the world’s top men’s tennis players, promises high-octane action and thrilling rallies.

Match Details

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Time in India: 11:00 PM IST

Streaming Platform: Netflix (available to all subscribers)

The Six Kings Slam brings together elite players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz, competing in a knockout format for a substantial prize pool.

How to Watch in India

Indian viewers can watch the Sinner vs Djokovic semi-final live on Netflix. Simply log in to your Netflix account, where the match will be streamed at no extra cost. The semi-final will also be available for on-demand viewing immediately after the live broadcast.

What to Expect

While the Six Kings Slam is an exhibition event and does not award ATP ranking points, it offers tennis fans a chance to see their favourite stars in action, with competitive matches and unique formats.

Fans can expect Sinner’s aggressive baseline game to clash with Djokovic’s tactical brilliance and experience, making for a match that could go down to the wire. Djokovic, a multiple Grand Slam winner, is always a formidable opponent, while Sinner, one of the rising stars of tennis, will look to make a statement in front of a global audience.