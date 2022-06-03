3 June 2022, 20:06 PM
Nadal takes first set in tie-breaker
It's the stare for us #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0kdXSHvdp1
3 June 2022, 20:02 PM
Catching fire
Down 2-5 to 6-6#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/64ppnhxZL0
3 June 2022, 19:54 PM
MINDBLOWING
and trailing set point!#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/rSFQ97j0As
3 June 2022, 19:35 PM
It's time for a tie-breaker
Four strong serves help Zverev make it 6-6 to take the game into tie-breaker.
Tie-break.
3 June 2022, 19:34 PM
Three set points saved#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zKvgPglKcr
3 June 2022, 19:10 PM
Nadal takes lead for first time
Nadal has bounced back strong taking the lead for the first time in the game. Nadal made it 5-4, with two consecutive serves on T. Nadal on the top in the first set after staying behind for most of the time.
3 June 2022, 19:09 PM
Front row seats #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/7bpEbNkU6T
3 June 2022, 18:57 PM
Zverev takes 4-2 lead in first set
With 40-0, Zverev made it 3-1 but Nadal delivers the first dominant service of the game to make it 2-3. Zverev again holds his serve to make it 4-2.
3 June 2022, 18:57 PM
Three-time champion in the house
Welcome back, @gugakuerten #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Is2l3EkfDV
3 June 2022, 18:30 PM
Zverev makes a bold start
After winning the toss Zverev asked Nadal to make the first serve. Zverev managed to break the serve and hold his serve in the second game. Nadal managed to bounce back by claiming the first game of the night in the third one.
3 June 2022, 17:54 PM
Here we go then!
Ready. Set. @RafaelNadal #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/sd6XmIpFJt
3 June 2022, 17:52 PM
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Head to Head
Rafael Nadal - 6
Alexander Zverev - 3
3 June 2022, 17:52 PM
Nadal's performance on his birthday
Win - 6
lose - 1
3 June 2022, 16:56 PM
Most Clay Wins (2020-22)
- Ruud - 65
- Tsitsipas - 51
- Schwartzman - 47
- Djokovic - 43
Most Clay Titles (2020-22)
- Ruud - 7
- Alcaraz/Djokovic - 4
- Garin/Nadal/Tsitsipas - 3
3 June 2022, 16:53 PM
Player - ATP Tour Wins (2017-22)
Zverev - 277
Djokovic - 254
Nadal - 250
Medvedev - 236
Tsitsipas - 222
3 June 2022, 16:50 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match in the French Open 2022 semi-final. For live updates stay tuned.